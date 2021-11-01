T20 World Cup 2021, Eng vs SL: 3 player battles to watch out for

England have been the team to beat in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka will have a task on their hands when they face Eoin Morgan's in-form unit at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday (November 1).

While England have been clinical in all three departments of the game, Sri Lanka have been largely inconsistent. Despite putting up performances that were noteworthy, the island nation has fallen short when it comes to finishing games.

Ahead of the do-or-die T20 World Cup clash for Sri Lanka, we take a look at the 3 player battles when the teams square off against each other.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga vs Jos Buttler: The clash of in-form T20 World Cup stalwarts

Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup with 11 wickets from six games. He will be relishing the prospect of taking on Jos Buttler, who has had quite the run in the tournament.

Buttler smashed a 32-ball-71* against Australia making short work of their chase of 125. With SL backed against the wall, the question will be whether the tweaker can stop Buttler from serving it hot.

#2 Charith Asalanka vs Tymal Mills

Mills is England's leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup and will be eager to dismantle Sri Lanka's most dominant batter. Charith Asalanka has been SL's most dependable batter with 142 runs from four matches at an average of 47.33 and a strike rate of 142.00.

It will be a test of how Aslanka fares against one of the more improved pacers in T20 cricket.

#1 Bhanuka Rajakapsa vs Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali didn't roll his arm over in the previous T20 World Cup game against Australia, but expect him to find a wicket or two if he does indeed bowl.

Bhanuka Rajakapsa has been a great finisher for SL and in the process scored 129 runs from five innings at an average of 43.00.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

