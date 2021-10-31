T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs SL: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

Just two days after losing to South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka will face off against England at the same venue in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It is a must-win game for Sri Lanka, while England will qualify for the semifinals if they win their next match.

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has not been the best for batting. In the previous game at this venue, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga took a hat-trick for the Sri Lankan side, but his effort went in vain.

With the Sharjah Cricket Stadium set to host another T20 World Cup 2021 fixture, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played at the venue.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: ENG vs SL

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20I matches played: 19

Matches won by teams batting first: 11

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 215/6 - Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Lowest team score: 44 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2021

Highest individual score: 118* - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Samiullah Shinwari (AFG) vs. Kenya, 2013

Average 1st innings score: 150

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - South Africa vs Sri Lanka match stats 2021

Sri Lanka scored 142 runs in the first innings against South Africa, thanks to a 72-run knock from Pathum Nissanka. None of the other Sri Lankan batters could cross the 25-run mark. In reply, South Africa reached 146/6 in 19.4 overs. Temba Bavuma top-scored with a 46-ball 46.

Both teams smashed four sixes each in their respective innings. A total of 16 wickets fell in the contest, with six of them going into the spinners' accounts.

Edited by S Chowdhury

