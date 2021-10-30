T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs England: Who will score the most runs in today's match?

The T20 World Cup contest will feature two explosive batting units as England and Australia face-off on Saturday (October 30) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, David Warner, and Aaron Finch are four players capable of batting through the entire 20-overs stretch for their respective sides. However, they have failed to collectively fire so far in the tournament.

The middle-order of both sides have toggled between inconsistent and impressive in patches, making their clash a platform to check all the boxes. Ahead of the key game, we take a shot at predicting the three players who might end up as top-scorers.

#3 David Warner

After striking form in his last T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka with a classy 42-ball-65, David Warner can now be expected to return to his destructive self. However, it will be a challenge against England's potent bowling attack.

Warner's knock against SL came after a string of low scores and was studded with 10 fours. He will be keen for an encore against the likes of Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills.

#2 Jos Buttler

England's wicket-keeper batter has scores of 24* and 18 so far in the T20 World Cup. However, he is yet to get the play the signature Buttler innings — brutal yet flamboyant.

Buttler is no stranger to facing the pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Will this be a game that sees some Buttler brilliance? Only time will tell.

#1 Glenn Maxwell

With scores of 18 and 5 in the T20 World Cup so far, Glenn Maxwell is yet to play a solid knock in the tournament. Although he has carried some rich IPL form into the edition, Maxwell has tapered off and will look to dominate Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali. England's spin twins, though, have been pretty consistent with six wickets between them.

