T20 World Cup 2021: England vs New Zealand live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

In a rematch of the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 semifinal, New Zealand and England will lock horns in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The two nations won four matches each in the Super 12 round of the mega event.

While England beat Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals, the Blackcaps registered victories against India, Namibia, Scotland and Afghanistan.

The rivalry between England and New Zealand has entertained cricket fans a lot over the years. Two years ago, these two teams clashed in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final, where England defeated the Kiwis via boundary count.

England vs New Zealand: Telecast Channel List in India

A new chapter will be written in the England vs New Zealand rivalry tonight in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals. Here is the full telecast channel list in India for this big match:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

England vs New Zealand: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Big names like Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan, Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Martin Guptill will be in action during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal between England and New Zealand.

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for other parts of the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. England to score 60 or more runs in the powerplay overs? Yes No 0 votes so far