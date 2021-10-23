T20 World Cup 2021: England vs West Indies telecast channel list and live streaming details

Two-time champions West Indies will play their opening fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tonight against England in Dubai. The Caribbean side did not perform well in the warm-up matches, but they will be confident heading into this match because they have never lost to England at the T20 World Cup.

The two teams have battled five times at the grandest stage for T20I matches, with West Indies recording a win on all five occasions.

In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, West Indies defeated England twice. The Eoin Morgan-led outfit will try to register their first victory against the West Indies in T20 World Cup history tonight.

Star Sports network will broadcast England vs. West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match in India

Jason Roy is likely to open the innings for England

Some of the biggest stars in the T20 arena, namely Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler, will be in action during this game.

So without further ado, let's take a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for Match 14 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Foxtel

India - Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Australia - Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

The US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Who won the last England vs. West Indies T20I match?

David Willey destroyed the West Indies batting lineup in the last T20I between England and the Men in Maroon

England crushed the West Indies team in their last T20I match that took place on March 10, 2019. The English team bowled out the Men in Maroon for just 71 runs, thanks to a magnificent spell of 4/7 by David Willey. None of the Caribbean batters could touch the 20-run mark.

Mark Wood supported Willey with a three-wicket haul, while Adil Rashid bagged two wickets. A 31-ball 37 from opening batter Jonny Bairstow ensured that the English team won the match by eight wickets in 10.3 overs.

