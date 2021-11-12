T20 World Cup 2021: "Entire Pakistan would be blaming Hasan Ali" - Virender Sehwag comments on Pakistan fans' behavior after defeat

Virender Sehwag has shared his opinion on the behavior of the Pakistan team's fans after the Men in Green suffered a defeat in the second semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia last night.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been targeted by many fans on social media as he dropped a crucial catch during the final overs. Even Pakistan captain Babar Azam said after the match that the dropped catch was the turning point.

On his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com, a fan asked Virender Sehwag why the Pakistani fans are 'sore losers' to which the former Indian opener replied:

"Anyone who loses usually reacts in such a manner. So entire Pakistan would be blaming Hasan Ali for their loss. After he dropped the catch, Wade hit three sixes in three balls and finished the match. I think their anger is justified but it's the same Pakistan team they supported and so when they lose they should still be supported."

Time's trait is that it changes for sure: Virender Sehwag on Australia vs New Zealand final

Not many would have predicted Australia and New Zealand to compete in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final when the competition began. In the same way, very few would have expected players like Daryl Mitchell and Matthew Wade to play match-winning knocks in the semifinal matches.

Reflecting on the same, Virender Sehwag said:

"Day before yesterday Daryl Mitchell and yesterday Matthew Wade, if someone would have been asked about both of them before the start of the tournament, hardly anyone would have considered them to be the ones who'll take their team to the finals. That's why cricket is an unpredictable game."

Interestingly, both New Zealand and Australia lost a five-match T20I series to Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. Mentioning those defeats on his show, Virender Sehwag concluded with the following statement:

"Time's trait is that it changes for sure. Both New Zealand and Australia lost a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Dhaka and now both are playing T20 World Cup Finals."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The summit clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will take place this Sunday in Dubai.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee