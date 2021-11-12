T20 World Cup 2021: "I pre-empted those" - Matthew Wade on his ramp shots against Shaheen Afridi

Matthew Wade's heroics in the 19th over ensured Australia booked a berth in the ICC T20 World Cup final on Sunday night in Dubai.

With 22 required off the final two overs and Shaheen Afridi steaming in, not many thought the Aussies would chase down the total with six balls to spare. Afridi, who looked in outstanding form with figures of 1/14, started brilliantly with a dot delivery followed by a single and a wide.

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 #T20WorldCup Wow, Australia, Wow! What a knock from Matthew Wade!! This was Pakistan's game to win, but Australia were not to be denied. All to play for in trans-Tasman final, we are guaranteed a first-time champion. #AUSvsPAK Wow, Australia, Wow! What a knock from Matthew Wade!! This was Pakistan's game to win, but Australia were not to be denied. All to play for in trans-Tasman final, we are guaranteed a first-time champion. #AUSvsPAK #T20WorldCup

Hasan Ali dropped a sitter on the next delivery which changed the complexion of the game completely. Matthew Wade then struck three sixes in a row to seal the tie in Australia's favour from nowhere.

Speaking of his ramp shots against Shaheen Afridi at the post-match press conference, Matthew Wade said:

"I pre-empted those, absolutely. I worked out with Stoinis. I could have used it a little earlier but good to get a couple in the end. There was one short side. I was confident that I could drag the right balls for six."

Matthew Wade, who chipped in with a quickfire 41 off just 17 balls highlighted the importance of Marcus Stoinis, who took the game deep and held things from one end. The wicket-keeper batsman added:

"There wasn't a lot of chat before I went in as we lost quick wickets. But when I got out there, me and Marcus had batted together in the first game and got some momentum today as well. I was a bit unsure but Marcus showed me the way out. I got a boundary away early on and then stalled for 5-6 balls. But Marcus got the boundary away and got us to a total where I was confident in the last two overs."

Australia lost captain Aaron Finch early in the run chase before David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put the team back on track. However, a brilliant spell from Shadab Khan, where he picked up four wickets, ensured Pakistan went on top.

Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis, though, paced the run chase to perfection to take Australia home with six balls to spare against a Pakistan side who were undefeated.

"It hasn't sunk in" - Matthew Wade on helping Australia book a berth in the final

The 33-year-old was not in the scheme of things for Australia until a couple of months ago. However, captain Aaron Finch and head coach Justin Langer showed faith in Wade's abilities and he was happy to repay the trust. Wade said:

"It hasn't sunk in but probably when I sit down tonight it might sink in. I was out of the two team for 2-3 years, just came back 20 games ago and happy to have repaid the faith."

It will be a trans-Tasmanian final on November 14 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as Australia and New Zealand chase their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar