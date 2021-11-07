T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs NAM: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

India and Namibia will face off in a historic T20I match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow evening. While it will be the first T20I meeting between the two teams, it will be the last time Team India will play a T20I with Virat Kohli as the captain and Ravi Shastri as the head coach.

Looking at India's performances in the last two matches of the T20 World Cup 2021, the Men in Blue will start as the favorites against Namibia. Although both teams have already been eliminated from the semi-final race, they will be keen to end their campaign on a high.

Before India battle Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are some vital numbers you need to know from the previous T20Is played at the venue.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: IND vs NAM

T20I matches played: 72

Matches won by teams batting first: 35

Matches won by teams batting second: 36

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Highest individual score: 93 - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs. Scotland, 2021

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 143

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - India vs Scotland match stats 2021

In the previous game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India crushed Scotland by eight wickets. Virat Kohli won the toss and invited the Scots to bat first. Three-wicket hauls from Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja helped India bowl Scotland out for just 85 runs. Chasing 86 to win, a quickfire half-century from KL Rahul guided India home in just 6.3 overs.

A total of 12 wickets fell in the India versus Scotland match, with spinners taking five of them. Batters smacked seven sixes across two innings.

