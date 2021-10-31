T20 World Cup 2021: India Player Ratings as New Zealand decimate Virat Kohli's men

India saw their 2021 T20 World Cup hopes take a massive hit as they were hammered by eight wickets by New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 31.

After losing another toss, Indian captain Virat Kohli conceded that he was looking to bowl first. The Blackcaps made the most of their decision to chase as they restricted India to just 110 in their 20 overs, with Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi starring. In response, Daryl Mitchell's blazing fifty, as well as contributions from Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson, helped New Zealand get over the line with more than five overs to spare.

Here are India's player ratings from their T20 World Cup loss to New Zealand.

T20 World Cup 2021: Boult takes three as India manage meager 110

India v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

KL Rahul: 3/10

Unlike his fellow top-order batters, Rahul seemed to be in some sort of touch. After striking three boundaries, the opener found a fielder in the deep to perfection with a pull shot to walk back for 18. It was a poor shot from India's most in-form batter, who got out just as the powerplay was nearing a close.

Ishan Kishan: 1/10

Sent in to open the batting, Kishan holed out in the deep off a rank leg-lined delivery from Trent Boult for just 4. The southpaw couldn't replicate his impressive powerplay form from the last few weeks.

Rohit Sharma: 2/10

Rohit, relegated to No. 3, was another Indian batter who played a series of careless shots. He was dropped off his first ball at fine leg and recovered to strike a four and a six, but he pulled a poor short delivery from Ish Sodhi straight to long-on.

Virat Kohli: 1/10

Kohli's 17-ball stay at the crease, which produced only nine runs, was nothing short of miserable. He lacked any timing or intent before top-edging an ugly slog-sweep right after the mid-innings drinks break. The Indian skipper's captaincy was pedestrian in the second innings as New Zealand ran away with the game, with bizarre bowling changes and defensive field placements contributing to a horribly one-sided defeat.

Rishabh Pant: 2/10

Pant was put into another situation where he had to resuscitate the Indian innings, and this time he unfortunately couldn't. He scratched his way to 12 before a slog across the line ended with his stumps disturbed.

Hardik Pandya: 5/10

The out-of-form Hardik finished as India's second-highest run-scorer in the innings, but he lacked any timing in the middle. He couldn't even put away the boundary balls he faced and eventually holed out in the penultimate over. Hardik returned to the bowling crease for the first time in months, but his two overs were completely devoid of pace and penetration.

Ravindra Jadeja: 5/10

Jadeja added some impetus towards the end of India's innings with a team-high 26, but his two overs went for 23 runs. His first over, which was the sixth of the powerplay, was the over which effectively nipped India's chances in the bud.

Shardul Thakur: 1/10

Thakur's inclusion in the Indian playing XI didn't bring about the desired result. He bagged a three-ball duck before leaking 17 runs in the nine balls he bowled, with Daryl Mitchell taking a liking to the quick.

Mohammed Shami: 3/10

Shami has been through it in the last week or so, and his fortunes on the field sadly didn't improve. Brought in as the fourth bowler, he conceded 11 runs in the only over he bowled.

Jasprit Bumrah: 8/10

Bumrah was easily the best Indian player on display against New Zealand. India's lead spearhead nailed his yorkers, which were beautifully mixed up with slower balls and bouncers. He scalped the two Kiwi wickets to fall and gave India the briefest glimmer of hope, although it wasn't to be on the day.

Varun Chakravarthy: 6/10

India's mystery spinner hasn't really troubled opposition batters in the T20 World Cup so far, although he has been decently economical. New Zealand milked 23 runs off his four overs and he never really threatened to pick up a wicket.

