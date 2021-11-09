T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia: Rohit Sharma goes past Virat Kohli and other interesting stats

India marked their exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup on a high by registering a nine-wicket win over Namibia.

This is the first time since the 2012 T20 World Cup that the Indian team won’t be playing in the semi-final stage of an ICC event.

The match also ended the prolific association of captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri. While Virat Kohli quit the T20 captaincy, Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and Sridhar ended their long association with the Indian side as key support staff.

Though a dead rubber, the India-Namibia match in Dubai produced several records and milestones, and we look at some of them.

#1 Captain Virat Kohli’s brilliant T20I numbers

Virat Kohli’s captaincy will always be judged on the lack of ICC tournament-win counts. However, he quits the format’s captaincy as one of the most successful international leaders.

To take a cut-off of the captains who led in at least 35 T20Is, here’s the list of the most successful ones:

Asghar Stanikzai (Afghanistan): P 52 | W 42 | Success 80.8%

P 52 | W 42 | Success 80.8% Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan): P 37 | W 29 | Success 78.4%

P 37 | W 29 | Success 78.4% Virat Kohli (India): P 50 | W 32 (including tie-breakers) | Success 66.7%

P 50 | W 32 (including tie-breakers) | Success 66.7% Eoin Morgan (England): P 69 | W 43 (including tie-breakers) | Success 63.2%

P 69 | W 43 (including tie-breakers) | Success 63.2% Faf du Plessis (South Africa/World XI): P 40 | W 25 (including tie-breaker) | Success 62.5%

P 40 | W 25 (including tie-breaker) | Success 62.5% Darren Sammy (West Indies): P 47 | W 28 (including tie-breaker) | Success 62.2%

Even MS Dhoni has a success rate of 60%, even though he has won the T20 World Cup once. To Virat Kohli’s discredit, he has only captained in one T20 World Cup, whereas MS Dhoni has done so six times.

#2 Rohit Sharma goes past Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli’s milestones

In all likelihood, Rohit Sharma is set to take over as India’s next T20I captain. The Indian opener seemed in celebratory mode and slammed a 37-ball 56. This was his eighth 50-plus score in the tournament, as he stands next to Virat Kohli (10) and Chris Gayle (9) in the list.

This was Rohit Sharma’s fifth 50 as an opener in the T20 World Cup. He has now gone past Gautam Gambhir’s tally of most 50s as an Indian opener in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma also went past Virat Kohli’s run tally in the T20 World Cups to become India’s highest run-getter in tournament history.

Most runs by Indians in T20 World Cups

Rohit Sharma: M 33 | R 847 | Ave 38.5 | SR 131.5 | 50+ 8

M 33 | R 847 | Ave 38.5 | SR 131.5 | 50+ 8 Virat Kohli: M 21 | R 845 | Ave 76.8 | SR 129.6 | 50+ 10

#3 Rohit Sharma enters the 3000-club

Rohit Sharma became the third batsman in T20Is after Virat Kohli and Martin Guptill to join the 3,000-run club.

Virat Kohli: M 95 | R 3227 | Ave 52 | SR 137.9 | 50s 29

Martin Guptill: M 107 | R 3115 | Ave 32.4 | SR 136.5 | 50s 18 | 100s 2

#4 Rohit Sharma goes past Virat Kohli, again

Rohit Sharma nabbed three catches on Monday. In doing so, he went past Virat Kohli (42) and Suresh Raina (42) in the list of most catches by an Indian fielder in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma now leads the list with 44 catches.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin becomes most successful Indian spinner in ICC white-ball events

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged figures of three for 20 on Monday. In doing so, he became the second Indian spinner to reach the 50-wicket mark in ICC white-ball events.

Ashwin also went past Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 50 wickets.

Most wickets by Indian bowlers in ICC white-ball events (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy)

Zaheer Khan: 71 wickets in 44 matches

71 wickets in 44 matches R Ashwin: 52 wickets in 36 matches

52 wickets in 36 matches Harbhajan Singh: 50 wickets in 53 matches

50 wickets in 53 matches Ravindra Jadeja: 48 wickets in 42 matches

48 wickets in 42 matches Javagal Srinath: 47 wickets in 37 matches

