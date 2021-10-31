T20 World Cup 2021, India vs New Zealand: 3 player battles to watch out for

India and New Zealand, despite the heavyweights they are, are yet to win their first game in the T20 World Cup. Both teams were defeated in Pakistan and head into the clash on Sunday (October 31) to chalk up a win against their names.

Both teams had similar issues — below-par batting and bowling that impressed in patches. Despite having proven matchwinners, both sides lost to a Pakistan unit that was clinical in every regard.

Ahead of the marquee clash, we take a look at some of the key player battles to watch out for.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Kyle Jamieson, a mouth-watering T20 World Cup matchup

They may have played on the same team in the IPL, but the duo will turn up in different jerseys come Sunday. Jamieson was key in dismissing Virat Kohli twice in the World Test Championship final and will look to trouble the Indian skipper again.

Jamieson was one of the notable absentees in the last game, but he might get a look-in partly due to the fact that he's played with Kohli throughout the IPL. For his part, the flamboyant batter was integral in helping notch up a competitive score against Pakistan with a fighting half-century in India's T20 World Cup opener.

#2 Kane Williamson vs Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja has dismissed Williamson just once in T20Is, but he will be key when he bowls to the Kiwi skipper in their T20 World Cup clash. India will hope to see him stick to his nagging lengths and contain the batters.

Williamson was off to a start against Pakistan, but was undone by some brilliance from Hasan Ali who caught him short of his crease.

KL Rahul vs Trent Boult

It's a raw pace vs solid technique as KL Rahul will face a fiery and tough customer in Trent Boult who has figures of 1/29 from his four overs against Pakistan.

Meanwhile Rahul, who was dismissed by a brilliant nippy inswinger from Shaheen Shah Afridi, will look at it as an aberration and get back to being among the runs that he was during the T20 World Cup warm-up.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

