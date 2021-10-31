T20 World Cup 2021: "New Zealand always punch above their weight but Asian teams have advantage in the UAE" - Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of Ind-NZ tie

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that New Zealand is a team which punches above their weight. He also cited the side's "faultless" efforts in their loss against Pakistan.

However, the 56-year old also reckons that Asian teams like Pakistan and India have a slight advantage over them in UAE.

The Indians endured an infamous crushing 10-wicket loss in a one-sided affair against Pakistan. Kane Williamson-led New Zealand showed impressive resistance but fell short against the Men In Green, who sit in the top spot of the Group 2 table.

While previewing today's crunch Ind-NZ tie, Sanjay Manjrekar posted a video on his official Instagram account. You can watch his preview down below:

Manjrekar reasoned New Zealand's ability, rather than their efforts, for the side's inefficient World Cup campaigns. He also mentioned that players like Martin Guptill are not as much of a threat in the conditions in the Middle East. Manjrekar opined:

"New Zealand, as always, is a team that punches above their weight. You saw that in the last game against Pakistan. Their effort was faultless. If at all New Zealand falls short of title winning performances it is because of ability. It's never about New Zealand never tries enough."

"Furthermore, you got to say that because this tournament is being played the UAE, Asian team rather have extra advantage and someone like New Zealand with players like Guptill and others, they are not as much a threat in these conditions."

"New Zealand's batting needs to come together in order to match India" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Ahead of a crucial Group 2 fixture between India and New Zealand, Manjrekar talked about the latter's batting department. The former cricketer-turned-expert exclaimed that Blackcaps' batting needs to operate as a unit and needs to come together. If this happens, then they will be able to match India.

While naming a couple of batters in the New Zealand batting line-up, Manjrekar said:

"New Zealand's batting has to come together. And for that someone like Glenn Phillips needs to click along with captain Kane Williamson. There are a couple of batters out there who've played a lot of T20s, especially Glenn Phillips -140 odd T20s and have good averages and good strike rate. And if all these guys click, then New Zealand will be able match India. Because on sheer ability, India is way ahead."

Kane Williamson's Kiwi unit will look to get over their loss against Pakistan when they lock horns with India in Dubai on October 31. The match will be a virtual quarter-final match as both sides look to solidify their place in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

