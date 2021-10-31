T20 World Cup 2021, India vs New Zealand: Who will take the most wickets in today's match?

India and New Zealand are even-steven when it comes to comparing their bowling attacks in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and that makes for a tough challenge to predict which among the finest bowlers from both sides will end up with the most wickets.

That said, both sides have had a rather average outing with the ball in their T20 World Cup season opener against Pakistan. India failed to even pick up a single wicket and were handed a ten-wicket thrashing by Babar Azam and his men.

New Zealand failed to defend their modest total of 134 and while they picked up five wickets to slow down Pakistan, it wasn't enough.

Ahead of the marquee contest, we attempt to predict 3 bowlers who will be among the wickets on Sunday (October 31).

#1 Jasprit Bumrah is yet to sizzle in the T20 World Cup

India's most phenomenal bowler across formats was off the boil in the T20 World Cup scrimmage against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah bowled three overs and went wicketless, giving away 22 runs.

It was a similar showing in the World Test Championship (WTC) when he went wicketless, but later made a resounding comeback in the Test series against England. Only time will tell if he has a similar return on the cards.

#2 Tim Southee

Tim Southee now has the unique distinction of being the third bowler with 100 T20I wickets after Shakib Al Hasan and Lasith Malinga. Southee was economical in the match against Pakistan, picking up one wicket for 25 runs from his four overs.

If Tim Southee has another stellar game, this time with more wickets in the bag, he can peg India back in their quest for a second T20 World Cup title.

#3 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was one of the bowlers who bore the brunt of the hate on social media after India's loss to Pakistan. The seamer went without a wicket and was carted all over the park by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There is no better motivation for Shami to prove his detractors wrong in the second match against the Kiwis.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jasprit Bumrah pick up two + wickets against New Zealand? Yes No 0 votes so far