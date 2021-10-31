T20 World Cup 2021, India vs NZ: A look at their last three encounters

New Zealand and India meet on the world stage again. The T20 World Cup scrimmage on Sunday (October 31) is a chance for both sides to register their first win in the tournament. For India, this is an opportunity to notch up their first win against the Kiwis after losing to them in their last four major tournament outings.

Both sides come to this match off losses to Pakistan. While New Zealand had at least five wickets to show for, India were outplayed by a clinical Pakistan outfit and suffered a ten-wicket defeat.

Ahead of the key clash, we take a look at their last three encounters.

#1. T20 World Cup 2016 | NZ defeat India by 47 runs

India may have made the semi-finals in 2016, but their T20 World Cup campaign was off to a disastrous start. New Zealand skittled MS Dhoni's side for 79 in their chase of 127 in their first match.

It was a torrid start as Mitchell Santner (4/11) and Ish Sodhi (3/18) weaved a web around India's batters at the VCA Stadium. Though both teams lost in the semi-finals. India lost to West Indies, while New Zealand were beaten by England.

#2. ICC World Cup 2019 | NZ win by 18 runs

Ravindra Jadeja played the knock of his life with a 59-ball-77 to give India some hope. But it wasn't enough to get India over the line as they lost the semifinal by 18 runs.

India fell short of chasing NZ's 240 and in the process, fell out in making the finals. Mitchell Santner was the wrecker-in-chief in Manchester. He picked up two wickets along with Matt Henry (3/37) to halt India's middle-order charge. This came after a major collapse of India's top order.

#3. 2021 WTC Championship final | NZ win by 8 wickets

New Zealand outplayed India in all departments of the game to notch up a convincing eight-wicket victory. They emerged as champions of the inaugural ICC event.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India scored 217 runs in the first innings and followed it up with 170 in the second innings. NZ won the match by scoring 249 in the first innings and 140 losing just two wickets in the second innings. Kyle Jameson picked up seven wickets in the match.

Edited by Aditya Singh