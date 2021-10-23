T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14 England vs West Indies: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

England will lock horns with West Indies in Match 14 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host this exhilarating Group 1 game in the tournament's Super 12 stage.

England lost their opening warm-up match against India by seven wickets. They scored 188-5 in their allotted twenty overs. Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone contributed decently to the team's tally. However, in response, India chased down the target with seven wickets and six deliveries to spare.

The Englishmen then squared off against New Zealand in their next warm-up fixture. They posted a score of 163-6, courtesy a 73-run knock from their opening batter Jos Buttler. England then bowled out the Kiwis for 150 in 19.2 overs. Mark Wood picked up four wickets for 23 runs in his four overs, while Adil Rashid struck thrice in three overs.

West Indies, meanwhile, are coming into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with losses in both their warm-up games. They lost to Pakistan by seven wickets before succumbing to a 56-run defeat against Afghanistan.

England vs West Indies Match Details

Match: England vs West Indies.

Date & Time: 23rd October 2021; 7:30 PM.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

England vs West Indies Pitch Report

The wicket in Dubai is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score being around 170-180. The pacers should enjoy bowling on this track early on, as there will be some extra pace and swing on offer. With the bowlers getting assistance early on, both teams will look to bowl first on winning the toss.

England vs West Indies Weather Forecast

We should have a clear day on the cards, with the temperature expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius during the game.

England vs West Indies Probable XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh Jr, Obed McCoy.

England vs West Indies Match Prediction

England have momentum with them, having won their most recent game against New Zealand, albeit a warm-up fixture. Meanwhile, the defending champions will have to find the right combination in the game if they wish to upset the English, who will start this game as the favourites.

Prediction: England to start their campaign with a victory.

England vs West Indies TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

