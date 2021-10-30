T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26, England vs Australia: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

England will lock horns with Australia in the 26th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the upcoming encounter between the two sides.

England are coming into this fixture on the back of two consecutive victories against West Indies and Sri Lanka. Likewise, the Aussies also defeated South Africa and Sri Lanka in their group stage fixtures.

Both teams have the winning momentum on their side and will look to extend their winning lead in the competition. The side winning this encounter will book a berth in the playoffs and will occupy first place on the points table.

England vs Australia Match Details

Match: England vs Australia

Date & Time: October 30, 2021; 7:30 PM.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

England vs Australia Pitch Report

The track in Dubai will assist batters throughout the game, with some assistance for the bowlers as well. The pacers will be able to generate some extra swing with the new ball upfront. Meanwhile the batters will have a great time chasing totals below 160-170.

Winning the toss and bowling first will be the key to success.

England vs Australia Weather Forecast

With another clear day on the cards, we're in for an exciting game of cricket when the two cricketing giants meet on Saturday.

England vs Australia Probable XI

England

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills.

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins

England vs Australia Match Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched on paper and have a great run at the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The outcome of the toss will decide the winner of the fixture between England and Australia.

Prediction: The side chasing to win this encounter.

England vs Australia TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

