T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29, England vs Sri Lanka: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

England will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

England are on a roll, having won all their three league games thus far. They are atop the Super 12 Group 1 with six points. They opened their campaign with respective six and eight-wicket wins over holders West Indies and Bangladesh.

In their next game, they bowled out Australia for a modest 125 runs in their allotted twenty overs. Chris Jordan led England's bowling with three wickets, while Chris Woakes and Tymal Mills picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Jos Buttler's unbeaten 71-run knock off 32 balls guided his team home by eight wickets. He hit five boundaries and as many sixes during his blistering innings.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won their tournament opener against Bangladesh. However, they lost their next two games against Australia and South Africa by seven and four wickets, respectively.

England vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: England vs Sri Lanka.

Date & Time: November 1, 2021; 7:30 PM.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

England vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

Sharjah's pitch is on the slower side, which could make run-scoring difficult. Bowlers could have a great time at the venue, compared to batters.

England vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

The weather on matchday should be perfect for a game of cricket. No rain interruptions are expected.

England vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills.

.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara.

England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

England are on a three-match winning run in the tournament. They are atop the points table and will look to extend their winning run by beating Sri Lanka on Monday.

Prediction: England to win this game on Monday.

Make your predictions here!

England vs Sri Lanka TV & live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. England openers' to score more than Sri Lanka's openers? Yes No 4 votes so far