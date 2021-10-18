T20 World Cup 2021 Match 3 Ireland vs Netherlands: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Ireland will lock horns with Netherlands in the third match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Ireland are coming into this fixture off consecutive victories in warm-up matches. They met PNG in their first warm-up fixture. Opting to bat first, PNG scored 96-8 in their allotted twenty overs. Irish bowlers Craig Young and Benjamin White picked up three wickets apiece. In response, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirine and Curtis Campher scored 42 runs apiece to lead the team to an eight-wicket win.

Ireland next locked horns with Bangladesh in their second warm-up game. Batting first, the Irish scored 177-3, courtesy an unbeaten 88-run knock by Gareth Delany, who hit three boundaries and eight maximums. In response, Bangladesh were skittled out for 144 runs.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, lost their first warm-up match against Scotland. They scored 122-6 in their allotted twenty overs. Timm van der Gugten and Fred Klaassen were the picks of their bowlers, having picked up two wickets apiece. In response, the Dutch side were bowled out for a partly 91.

However, Netherlands bounced back to beat Oman in their second warm-up game. In a close game, the Netherlands triumphed by four runs. After being put in to bat first, the Netherlands scored 165-4, with their top four batters contributing most of the runs. In response, Oman fell short by only four runs.

Ireland vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Netherlands.

Date & Time: 18th October 2021; 3:30 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Ireland vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

A bright and sunny day is on the cards, with no rain predicted during the game.

Ireland vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is known to produce high-scoring game. So we could be in for another high-scoring affair when the two sides meet on Monday.

The bowlers might not have much on offer at the venue. So they will have to deliver the right lines and lengths to pick up wickets.

Ireland vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White.

Netherlands

Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper , Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate (c), Scott Edwards (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain.

Ireland vs Netherlands Match Prediction

Ireland will be riding high on confidence, having won both their warm-up matches. Meanwhile, the Netherlands will look to get their combination right heading into their tournament opener. They have lost two out of their three warm-up games, so will have to strive hard to get off to a winning start in the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament.

Prediction: Ireland to beat Netherlands.

Ireland vs Netherlands TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

