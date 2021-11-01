T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and wickets standings after England v Sri Lanka (updated)

T20 World Cup 2021 saw colossal movement in the leading run-scoring and wicket-taking charts on Monday, including the crowning of two new table leaders, as England thumped Sri Lanka by 26 runs to register their fourth consecutive win in the competition.

Jos Buttler hit a staggering century, 101 off 67 balls, to record T20 World Cup 2021's top score so far. The opening England batter bid his time when Sri Lanka reduced his team to 35-3 before unleashing his class against the old ball, hitting six boundaries and as many sixes in total. His effort led England to a healthy score of 163-4.

In the process, Buttler took his overall tally to 214 runs in the T20 World Cup, becoming the top-ranked batter in the run-scoring charts and plundering a 44-run lead over second-placed Pathum Nissanka.

Nissanka had a chance to take his spot back in the second innings when Sri Lanka started the chase. However, the right-hander was run out for just 1(1) in the first over, owing to a ludicrous mixup with his opening partner Kusal Perera.

The best batting effort in the chase came from star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (34 off 21) who had an equally good game as Buttler, but the Lankan ended up on the losing side as his team were all out for 137 in the 19th over.

Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who have been regular features in the top-10, once again made gains in the table. Asalanka's 21-run knock took his overall tally to 163 and placed him behind Nissanka in third. Rajapaksa's 26 off 18, meanwhile, placed him in fourth spot with 155 runs.

T20 World Cup 2021: Wanindu Hasranga roars to the top of the most wickets chart

Updated T20 World Cup most wickets standings after Monday. (PC: ICC)

Meanwhile, leg-spinners Hasaranga and Adli Rashid represented the bowling gains from the match.

England found it difficult to read Hasranga, who picked up three wickets, taking the 24-year-old's overall tally to 14 scalps from seven games. He's now the top wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup with an edge of three wickets over Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) @ovshake42 Wanindu Hasaranga in T20 World Cup 2021:



119 runs, SR 149

14 wickets*, econ 5.26



Likely to earn less than most cricketers from Australia/England at the mega auctions.



*3 more than anyone else Wanindu Hasaranga in T20 World Cup 2021:119 runs, SR 14914 wickets*, econ 5.26Likely to earn less than most cricketers from Australia/England at the mega auctions.*3 more than anyone else

Hasaranga's teammates Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara remained wicketless for the third game on the trot, but astonishingly maintained their fifth and sixth spots in the standings.

England's Rashid added a couple of victims to his tally and is now placed eighth, sandwiched between his teammate Tymal Mills in seventh and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in ninth. All three have seven wickets each to their name so far. Although Mills couldn't add to his tally, he still held on to his spot.

