T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand vs Australia live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Not many would have predicted a New Zealand vs Australia final when the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 began. However, both nations have surprised fans with their performance and qualified for the summit clash scheduled to happen in Dubai tonight.

The New Zealand vs Australia rivalry has been dominated by the Aussies. The Aaron Finch-led outfit have a 9-5 lead in the head-to-head record against the Black Caps in the shortest format of the game.

However, Kane Williamson's men had defeated Australia when they met in the Super 10 stage of the 2016 T20 World Cup. To date, the 2016 battle has been the only New Zealand vs Australia game in T20 World Cup history.

New Zealand vs Australia: Telecast Channel List in India

The New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final is one of the most-anticipated matches of the year. Here is the full telecast channel list in India for this fixture.

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

New Zealand vs Australia: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

The upcoming New Zealand vs Australia game should be one of the most-watched matches of the year. Big names like Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee will be in action during the game. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for other parts of the world.

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

It will be exciting to see which team wins their first T20 World Cup championship tonight in Dubai.

