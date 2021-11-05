T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand vs Namibia live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Cricket fans will witness a historic New Zealand vs Namibia match in the T20 World Cup 2021 today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The two nations will face off in a T20I game for the first time this afternoon.

The Blackcaps have got the momentum on their side heading into the New Zealand vs Namibia match. Kane Williamson and co. recorded wins against India and Scotland in their previous two outings.

Meanwhile, Namibia are on a two-match losing streak right now.

New Zealand vs Namibia: Telecast Channel List in India

A win in the New Zealand vs Namibia match will take the Blackcaps closer to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team fans will hope Namibia register a miraculous win in Sharjah today. If Namibia defeat New Zealand, India's path to the semifinals will become easier.

On that note, let's take a look at the full telecast channel list in India for the New Zealand vs Namibia match:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

New Zealand vs Namibia: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

T20 stars like Martin Guptill, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi, David Wiese and Gerhard Erasmus will be in action during the New Zealand vs Namibia match. Here are the telecast and live streaming details for other parts of the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

It will be interesting to see if the Namibian team can stun the Kiwis and register a historic victory in Sharjah.

