T20 World Cup 2021: Predicting the top 2 teams from each group

After a long wait of five years, cricket fans around the globe now have a chance to witness their national teams in action in the ICC T20 World Cup. The seventh edition of the high-octane tournament will be played between 17 October to 14 November.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be hosting the event in the UAE and Oman due to the prevailing pandemic situation in India. The Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground are the four venues selected for the showpiece event this year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the groups at an event in Oman in the presence of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan find themselves in Group 2.

Ever since hearing about it, the cricket community has expressed delight at the rare showdown between the two Asian powerhouses. Fans will now be eagerly waiting in anticipation for the epic confrontation between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

Predicting the Top 2 from each group

Group 1: England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, winner of Group A, and runners-up of Group B

The presence of four heavyweight teams - the West Indies, England, Australia, and South Africa - makes Group 1 more challenging when compared to Group 2. Two qualifying teams will join the four teams mentioned above to compete in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Current world number one-ranked T20I team England were the runners-up in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2016. They are currently the most destructive as well as the most balanced team in the shortest format of the game. The Eoin Morgan-led side boast match-winners in every department. We can expect England to make it through to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup without breaking much sweat.

West Indies, meanwhile, are the reigning world champions in the shortest format, winning the 2016 T20 World Cup, which was held in India. The Kieron Pollard-led side will be a force to reckon with in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup as well. They are among the favorites to win the title this year and if they succeed, West Indies will become the first team to defend their T20 World Cup crown successfully.

The South African team, on the other hand, are currently in a transitional phase following the retirements of AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla. Although they have a potent bowling attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Lungi Ngidi, their batting unit is yet to display the consistency required at international level. They are overly dependent on Quinton de Kock in the batting department.

Australia have a strong bowling unit led by Mitchell Starc, but they lack solidity in the lower middle-order. The recent T20I series against the Windies has proved that. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are the best possible options available to the Aussies in the finishing department. Dan Christian has auditioned for the position in the West Indies series, but he has failed to make an impression. The presence of Steve Smith in the top order might help the team as he can anchor the innings with destructive players around him.

Prediction: England and West Indies to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 1

Group 2- India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, winner of Group B, and runners-up from Group A

India and Pakistan teams

India and New Zealand will be the favorites from this group to enter the knock-out phase of the T20 World Cup. Currently, both are in-form teams on the international cricket circuit and boast balanced sides to perform well in diverse conditions with competent leaders at the helm.

But one can never dismiss Pakistan's chances as they always find ways to perform well in pressure situations. Afghanistan will be the underdogs in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2021.

The Rashid Khan-led side might cause one or two upsets in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they have a decent bowling attack. India will be facing Pakistan for the first time in two years. The neighbors last faced each other during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

Qualifying teams might find it very tough to survive during the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 against the more experienced and ruthless opponents.

Prediction: India and New Zealand to qualify for the semi-finals from group 2

