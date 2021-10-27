T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland vs Namibia telecast channel list and live streaming details

The Scotland vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match is scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. While Namibia will be playing their first match of the Super 12 round, Scotland are keen to bounce back after an embarrassing defeat against Afghanistan.

Scotland vs Namibia is an important game for both nations as one of the two teams will register their first-ever victory in the second round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Both teams have for the first time made it this far in the tournament in their history.

Scotland vs Namibia: Telecast Channel List in India, US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

ICC @ICC #InItToWinIt No other feeling like it!Wiese hits three sixes to help Namibia win by six wickets and record their first victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 💪 @royalstaglil No other feeling like it!Wiese hits three sixes to help Namibia win by six wickets and record their first victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 💪 @royalstaglil | #InItToWinIt https://t.co/hyNcz4ad41

Many fans are looking forward to the Scotland vs Namibia match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Here is the full telecast channel list for this Super 12 game in India:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD

Here is the telecast channel list for the different countries across the planet:

England - Sky Sports

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Australia - Foxtel

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

How to live stream Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match?

ICC @ICC #OMNvSCO | bit.ly/T20WC-M10 Scotland deliver a commanding performance to book their place in the Super 12 🔥 #T20WorldCup Scotland deliver a commanding performance to book their place in the Super 12 🔥#T20WorldCup | #OMNvSCO | bit.ly/T20WC-M10 https://t.co/cd3KVO2khj

T20 stars like David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Josh Davey and Chris Greaves will be in action during the Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match. Here are all the live streaming details for this match:

India - Disney+ Hotstar

Australia - Kayo Sports

ALSO READ Article Continues below

UAE - OSN.com and www.wavo.com

UK - Sky Sports NOW

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. At least one Namibia bowler to take 3 or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far