T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland vs Namibia telecast channel list and live streaming details

The Scotland vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match is scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. While Namibia will be playing their first match of the Super 12 round, Scotland are keen to bounce back after an embarrassing defeat against Afghanistan.
Scotland vs Namibia is an important game for both nations as one of the two teams will register their first-ever victory in the second round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Both teams have for the first time made it this far in the tournament in their history.
Scotland vs Namibia: Telecast Channel List in India, US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada
Many fans are looking forward to the Scotland vs Namibia match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Here is the full telecast channel list for this Super 12 game in India:
India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD
Here is the telecast channel list for the different countries across the planet:
England - Sky Sports
Nepal - Star Sports
Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+
UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN)
Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports
Australia - Foxtel
US - Willow TV
Caribbean - ESPN
South Africa - SuperSport
New Zealand - Sky Sport
Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports
Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV
How to live stream Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match?
T20 stars like David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Josh Davey and Chris Greaves will be in action during the Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match. Here are all the live streaming details for this match:
India - Disney+ Hotstar
Australia - Kayo Sports
UAE - OSN.com and www.wavo.com
UK - Sky Sports NOW