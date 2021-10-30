T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Who will score the most runs in today's match?

South Africa and Sri Lanka's mid-table jostle is Saturday's (October 30) first game of the day. Both teams have won a game each in the T20 World Cup and will look to build and progress further.

A look at the points table suggests that the Proteas are better-placed to progress further due to their superior NRR in comparison to that of the island nation.

The run-getters have been in good form for South Africa with the likes of Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen looking solid in the middle. Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera showed glimpses of his destructive self in their loss against Australia.

Ahead of their clash, we take a shot at predicting who will score the most runs in today's match.

#1 Aiden Markram's breezy T20 World Cup run

With scores of 40 and 51*, Markram has been a dependable No.4 for South Africa so far in their T20 World Cup campaign. His fluency and footwork have been the hallmarks of his innings against Australia and the WI as he went about dismantling the bowling attacks.

SA will look to shepherd their middle order to chase down or set competitive totals.

#2 Bhanuka Rajakapsa

The lower-order bat has struck form for SL in the ongoing T20 World Cup and has been their go-to man to finish the innings with some flourish.

Rajakapsa's ability to rotate the strike with ease and find boundaries at regular intervals makes him one of the choices to score the most runs.

#3 Reeza Hendricks

Replacing Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks may continue in the wicket-keeper bat's ongoing drama in the T20 World Cup and justify his selection with a sparkling 30-ball-39 against the Windies.

He will look to make the most of the powerplay with Temba Bavuma and get the side off to a good start for the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Markram to tee off.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar