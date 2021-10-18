×
T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up: India vs England telecast channel list and live streaming details

Can Kohli and Co. begin the ICC T20 World Cup 2021&#039;s warm-up round on a winning note?
Can Kohli and Co. begin the ICC T20 World Cup 2021's warm-up round on a winning note?
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Oct 18, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Preview

India will play their first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tonight against England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 6:00 PM Local Time (7:30 PM IST).

Virat Kohli and Co. played their last T20I series against England at home, where they emerged victorious by a 3-2 margin. Subsequently, India's 'B' team locked horns with Sri Lanka in a 3-match T20I series. However, a majority of the T20 World Cup squad members were not part of that Indian team.

Hence, the upcoming warm-up match against England will be the first T20 in the Indian jersey for the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur since March 20, 2021.

Star Sports network will broadcast India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match in India

It is a big game for the Indian cricket team and here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up game.

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Foxtel

India - Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Australia - Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

What happened in the last India vs. England T20I match?

In the last T20I match between India and England, the Men in Blue batted first and scored 224/2 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli opened the innings with Rohit Sharma and had a 94-run opening stand. Kohli remained unbeaten until the end, scoring 80 runs off 52 deliveries.

Chasing 225 to win the series, England reached 188/8 in their 20 overs. Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow scored a fifty each for the English side but their innings ended in a losing cause. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian cricket team with figures of 3/45 in four overs.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee
