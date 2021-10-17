T20 World Cup 2021, Warm-Up Match 11: New Zealand vs Australia Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand will lock horns with Australia in Match 11 of the T20 World Cup warm-up matches on Monday, October 18 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi.

This will be the first warm-up encounter for both teams and the sides will be looking to get a win under their belt to get some momentum going into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

New Zealand have a potent squad at their disposal, with plenty of quality options in the squad. Kane Williamson was in good touch in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) while Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson played instrumental roles in their respective teams' success.

Australia have one of the best squads going into the mega tournament. The majority of their players were not part of the IPL and will rely on these warm-up games to get acclimatized to the conditions.

Both sides rely heavily on their respective pace departments and it will certainly be interesting to see how they perform in the UAE conditions, which have proven to be conducive to spinners in the IPL.

New Zealand vs Australia Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, Match 11, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match

Date: October 18, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi

New Zealand vs Australia Pitch Report

The track at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 is a balanced one, having plenty in it for both the batters and bowlers. The side batting first will look to post a total in excess of the 160-run mark, which might prove to be a challenging total to chase.

New Zealand vs Australia Weather Report

Conditions in Abu Dhabi will be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius. There is a negligible chance of precipitation and a complete, uninterrupted game is on the cards.

New Zealand vs Australia Probable XIs

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Gupitll, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Toss Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, David Warner, Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa.

Note: Being a warm-up game, all fifteen members of the squad will have an opportunity to bat/bowl.

New Zealand vs Australia Match Prediction

As the two juggernauts go up against one another, it promises to be nothing short of an edge-of-the-seat thriller. However, one can expect the Australians to edge past their trans-tasman rivals in this contest.

New Zealand vs Australia Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Hotstar

