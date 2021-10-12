T20 World Cup 2021, Warm-Up Match 3: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the third warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh square off against Sri Lanka at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. Both sides failed to qualify for the World Cup and will be competing in the Qualifiers starting on October 17.

Bangladesh have been on a roll in the shortest format in recent times. They defeated Australia in a home series by a 4-1 margin and then followed it up with a 3-2 win over New Zealand. Both Australia and New Zealand struggled against the Bangladeshi spinners who were fantastic in both series.

Bangladesh have a well-balanced squad leading into the World Cup. Mahmudullah will continue to lead the side with the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim expected to play a major role in the team’s progress.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have performed well in the recent past, as an all-round performance from them saw them whitewash Oman in a two-match T20I series. The batters did a fine job for them in the series with the bowlers stepping up in crunch situations.

Dasun Shanaka will be leading the side in the Qualifiers and he will be looking to lead by example and qualify for the World Cup. After having a torrid time in the past two years, the Islanders will be looking to change their fortunes and make a statement on a global stage.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm up games.

Date and Time: October 12th 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi.

Weather Report

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi are expected to range between 37 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi is good for batting. However, it will assist spinners from both sides. It is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has been brilliant in the shortest format in the last few games. Seasoned campaigners will play a vital role in the team’s progress in the upcoming ICC event.

Predicted XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have the winning momentum on their side. They defeated Oman in a hard-fought series and will be riding high on confidence. The spinners are expected to play a major role for them in the Qualifiers.

Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya.

Match Prediction

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are heavyweight sides and will be participating in the Qualifiers in a bid to seal a spot in the showpiece event. They will lock horns and it will provide great preparation for them going into the tournament. It also provides a good opportunity for both these sides to try out new combinations.

It will all come down to handling nerves in pressure situations and it won’t be a surprise if Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

