T20 World Cup 2021: "We've been put under immense pressure around this whole topic" - Temba Bavuma on taking the knee

South African captain Temba Bavuma lamented the pressure put on the men's team to kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The South African team found itself immersed in controversy midway through the tournament when the country's cricket board (CSA) ordered the players to take a knee before their game against the West Indies and the remaining fixtures. Quinton de Kock initially refused to do so and was forced to miss the game against the Caribbean side.

Temba Bavuma, on his part, feels the pressure mounted on the team to perform the gesture was "a bit unfair."

"As a South African cricket side we’ve been put under immense pressure, around this whole topic more than any other international teams, more than any other of our local teams, for whatever reason that may be," Bavuma was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"I think the work, the effort that has gone in behind the scenes, not enough attention or acknowledgement has been given to our team. Probably because of the fact that people from the outside don’t get to see or hear the conversations that we have. Sometimes the pressure that is mounted on us is a bit unfair."

CSA had initially provided players with different options to show their support for the anti-racism movement. Players could choose to stand with their hands behind their backs or raise their fists. That remained the case until the World Cup, where the board decided to issue a directive ordering players to take a knee before matches.

Quinton de Kock's refusal divided the cricketing fraternity, with some condemning the keeper-batsman and others supporting his decision. The 28-year-old later apologized and and said he would perform the gesture going forward.

"Our country has big, big, big problems and that’s where the energy should go" - Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Temba Bavuma went on to explain that it was important people did not simply perform the gesture for the sake of it but strived to promote racial equality in their everyday lives.

"The important bit for me is, how does this translate into our everyday lives? We can all go out there, raise our fists, go on the knee, but, if deep down in the heart, you are not really for the cause and what it stands for, and it doesn’t show in your everyday behaviour, I guess it brings into question the authenticity of it all. Our country has big, big, big problems and that’s where the energy, in my opinion, should really be centered," Bavuma said.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Proteas' World Cup campaign ended in the Super 12 stage despite winning four out of five matches. England and Australia reached the semi-finals from Group 1 due to a superior net run rate.

Edited by Arvind Sriram