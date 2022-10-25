T20 World Cup 2022: 3 batters who could score most runs in today's clash between Australia and Sri Lanka 

In what could be another fascinating game, defending champions Australia are set to lock horns with the Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in Match 19 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The encounter is scheduled to be played in Perth on Tuesday (October 25).

Both teams began their campaign with contrasting starts. While Australia faced a shocking defeat against arch-rivals New Zealand during the opening clash of the Super 12s, Sri Lanka made light work of thrashing Ireland by nine wickets.

Given how poorly the Aussie unit fared against the Kiwis, skipper Aaron Finch will be hoping that his troops perform more cohesively and execute their plans successfully on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will enter the game as underdogs. However, with a couple of world-class spinners and talented batters in their ranks, they have all the ability to give Australia a run for their money.

The pitch in Perth is expected to have even aid for both batters and bowlers. While batters will enjoy a flat surface and can trust the true bounce, bowlers, especially pacers, should anticipate receiving some help from the deck later on.

Both teams have formidable batters capable of putting on a show, and we take a stab at predicting who will score the most runs in today's encounter between Australia and Sri Lanka.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Australia v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Despite enduring a lean patch with the bat recently, Glenn Maxwell exhibited some signs of regaining his form when he top-scored for Australia with a 20-ball 28 against the Kiwis.

The mighty right-hander used his reverse-sweeps to great effect against the New Zealand spinners and there is no reason why Maxwell can't hit his straps against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The hard-hitting all-rounder loves batting against the Lankans, having scored 459 runs (his most against any side) at an immaculate average of 51 and a strike rate of 175.2 (his best against any side) in 12 T20I innings.

With such impressive numbers, Sri Lankan bowlers need to be at their best if they are to stop Maxwell for an ordinary score.

#2 Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka)

A player with the sound technique and temperament to score consistently, Kusal Mendis has been in terrific touch ever since he was slotted in as an opener for Sri Lanka.

The leading run-getter in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Mendis has amassed 171 runs at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 161. He has also registered two half-centuries in the four matches he has played in the tournament.

Sri Lanka will bank on Mendis to come good and showcase his talent once again against a potent Australian bowling attack.

#1 David Warner (Australia)

David Warner endured an unlucky start to the tournament when he was dismissed in a against New Zealand.

Given his plucky character and vast experience, the Australian talisman is expected to shrug off his last outing and focus on delivering his best against one of his favorite sides in Sri Lanka.

Warner has hurt Sri Lanka many times before and will be confident of taking down the opposition's novice seam attack. The southpaw has struck six fifties and a hundred against the Lankans.

His run-tally of 642 runs against the Islanders, are his highest against any opposition. Furthermore, the 35-year-old has been prolific by scoring those runs at a strike rate of 141.

With such extraordinary numbers to his name, the left-hander would love to extend his tally against the Lankan team and help his team grab two crucial points tonight.

