T20 World Cup 2022: 3 England players that will need to step up in the semi-finals

After a nervy Super 12 campaign that went down to the wire, England sealed their semi-final spot with a win in their final game against Sri Lanka on Saturday (November 5).

Jos Buttler's side were given a scare after losing to Ireland but managed to pipe Australia on net run rate to make it through to the semi-finals along with New Zealand from their Group 1.

After finishing second in the group, England are all set to face India in the semi-final clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10). Despite making it to the semi-finals, the team hasn't fired on all cylinders yet and will need to bring their A-game in this knockout clash.

While the England side have ticked most boxes, they would still want a few players to step up to the plate when they have all to play for.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will need to step up in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

#1 Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone's rise through the ranks last year was one of the highlights of 2021. The hard-hitting all-rounder took to international cricket like a duck to water and churned out performances that even made IPL franchises stand up and take notice.

However, he is yet to make his mark in this year's T20 World Cup. Livingstone didn't have an ideal preparation for the tournament as he was recovering from injury. The Lancashire all-rounder has only scored 54 runs in the tournament thus far.

Even with the ball, his spell of 3/18 against Ireland came in a losing effort. In the other two games in which he bowled, Livingstone conceded runs at an economy rate of 8 or above.

Not many players can hit the ball as far as Livingstone can but he has been struggling. If England are to make it to the finals, they will need their all-rounder to find his groove.

#2 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is arguably one of the best all-rounders England have ever produced, if not the best. The Durham all-rounder wears his heart on his sleeve, always putting his body on the line and doing what is required to help his side, regardless of the format.

However, the England Test captain hasn't featured regularly in T20 games in the build-up to the tournament. The lack of preparation is evident in the numbers he has put up so far, scoring 58 runs at a strike rate of 105.45 in four matches.

Stokes has contributed effectively with the ball in hand, taking five wickets in the 10.2 overs he has bowled, while conceding runs at an economy rate of 5.90. It's in the batting department where England need him to come to the party, especially with Dawid Malan expected to miss the semi-final clash due to an injury.

#3 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali is another vital all-rounder in England's cog who is yet to deliver a notable performance in this tournament. There is an argument to be made that the Birmingham Phoenix captain has been underutilized in this campaign. He has only bowled two overs in the tournament thus far, not taking any wickets.

Even with the bat, Moeen has only scored 38 runs with his best score of 24 coming in the loss against Ireland. His strike rate of 115 is underwhelming too, which will be a bit of a concern for the side.

With Stokes expected to slot in a role higher in the absence of Malan, the same could be the case for Moeen. England have shown enough flexibility in their batting unit and could look to promote the southpaw to take on favorable matchups against the Indian spinners.

