T20 World Cup 2022: 3 reasons why India will beat England in the second semi-final

Team India secured top spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup to book a semi-final date against England, but things haven't been as smooth as the standings indicate. When they meet Jos Buttler and Co. at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10, the Men in Blue will know that they will need to be at their very best.

India's match against Pakistan went down to the wire before Virat Kohli pulled it out of the fire, and their meeting with Bangladesh could've easily ended in embarrassment. At the same time, though, they seem to be peaking at the right time and could be on course to set up another high-profile clash against Pakistan.

Here are three reasons why India will beat England in the second semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

#3 Key Indian players are in great form

India v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

India might have relied heavily on contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli thus far in the T20 World Cup, but things seem to be coming together for the Men in Blue. Yes, there are a few concerns when it comes to powerplay batting approach and spin bowling, but the side is on an upward spiral.

KL Rahul has recorded half-centuries in his last two games and that will have given him a significant confidence boost heading into the semi-final. The pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami and Arshdeep Singh have been terrific so far in the tournament, and Hardik Pandya has supported them decently well.

Ravichandran Ashwin has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 7.52, and given the left-handers in England's lineup, he can ensure that Axar Patel doesn't need to bowl. Key Indian players are in great form - a sign that bodes well for the inaugural T20 World Cup champions.

#2 A couple of England stars are nursing injuries

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

England have fielded an unchanged playing XI throughout the tournament, but that is bound to change on Thursday.

Mark Wood, their second-highest wicket-taker with nine scalps in four innings, complained of stiffness and played a bit-part role in the side's final practice session. Dawid Malan, one of England's key players in the middle order, suffered a groin injury while fielding against Sri Lanka and might not recover in time.

Phil Salt, David Willey and Chris Jordan are capable cricketers, but they haven't featured in the 2022 T20 World Cup so far. Salt will be out of position at No. 3 if he plays, while Jordan and Willey don't offer the same dimension as Wood to the bowling attack.

England aren't at full strength, while India are. That could be a major factor in the second semi-final, especially since the Adelaide Oval is the venue.

#1 India have a good recent record vs England in T20Is

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

India have enjoyed a good recent record against England in T20I cricket. Although their last meeting in the T20 World Cup came back in 2012, the two white-ball giants have played a good number of bilateral series.

The Men in Blue have won their last four bilateral T20I series against England, and two of those have come away from home as well. They've won four of their last five T20I meetings, with victory margins of seven wickets, eight runs, 36 runs, 50 runs and 49 runs respectively.

That's mostly because England might be a good matchup for India on paper. The Three Lions don't have a left-arm spinner, a bowling type India have historically struggled against in T20Is, in their ranks. Even in the current side, Sam Curran is being used as a death bowler instead of with the new ball.

India might have the psychological edge over England on Thursday, and more importantly, they might have the edge when it comes to match-ups.

