T20 World Cup 2022: 3 reasons why New Zealand can beat Pakistan in the 1st semi-final

New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, November 9. The Kiwis topped Group 1 with seven points during the Super 12 round. They won three of their five games, losing only one, while their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.

New Zealand began their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in brilliant fashion, getting the better of the hosts and defending champions Australia by 89 runs. They subsequently registered another impressive win over Sri Lanka by 65 runs. Kane Williamson and Co., however, went down to England by 20 runs before recovering to beat Ireland by 35 runs and confirm their place in the semi-finals.

The Kiwis have made a habit of reaching the knockout stages of ICC events on a regular basis, so it is no surprise to see them in the semis again. However, can they reach their second successive T20 World Cup final?

We analyze three reasons why New Zealand have the upper hand over Pakistan going into the first semi-final.

#1 Versatile bowling line-up against unpredictable batting

Of all the teams in the T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand have perhaps the most versatile bowling line-up. Tim Southee and Trent Boult are among the best opening bowling pairs in world cricket across formats. The Kiwis also have Lockie Ferguson who, on his day, can blow away opponents with his pace.

In the spin department, they have good variations with left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Both are capable of making an impact with their skills irrespective of the surface. The good news for New Zealand is that all five bowlers have made their impact felt in no uncertain terms at some point or the other during the ongoing World Cup.

What will give New Zealand’s bowlers greater confidence is the fact that Pakistan’s batting line-up has struggled right through the tournament. Skipper Babar Azam and fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan, their lynchpins, have had a torrid time.

If the Kiwis are able to dislodge the openers early, they could put pressure on the middle order.

#2 In-form batting department

While they have a strong bowling line-up, their batters have also displayed impressive form. Glenn Phillips has been outstanding, having smashed 195 runs in four matches at an average of 48.75 and a strike rate of 163.87. He scored a brilliant hundred against Sri Lanka and followed it up with 62 off 36 balls versus England in a losing cause. If he gets going again, Pakistan could be in trouble.

New Zealand’s batting has not only been about Phillips though. The decision to pick Finn Allen in the playing XI ahead of veteran Martin Guptill has proved to be a masterstroke. The flamboyant batter has played a couple of game-defining knocks at the top of the order. The Kiwis will hope that he can come good against Pakistan as well.

New Zealand received a major boost ahead of the semis as their skipper Williamson also hit form. The right-handed batter was under the pump following his run-a-ball 40 in the team’s loss to England. However, he answered with a terrific 61 off 35 in the must-win Super 12 game against Ireland.

Williamson’s knock couldn’t have come at a better time from the team’s perspective. Devon Conway may have also lost some rhythm after a great start. But he too can be expected to lift his game on the big day.

#3 New Zealand are a well-settled outfit

A very significant aspect of New Zealand’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 has been their clinical approach. In a tournament like this, where even a single loss can turn around fortunes the wrong way (ask South Africa), consistency across all departments of the game is hugely significant. The Kiwis have ticked most of the boxes in this regard.

Except for the match against England, when they went down to an inspired opposition, New Zealand have been at their clinical best. It all began with an unexpected thumping of the Aussies, which set the tone for the T20 World Cup 2022.

They registered another methodical win over Sri Lanka and, after a hiccup against England, recovered in time.

Another big plus for the Kiwis is that the majority of players who were part of the team’s successful T20 World Cup campaign last year, when they finished runners-up, are still going strong.

The experience of having been there and done it before will definitely give the team a sense of confidence.

