T20 World Cup 2022: 3 reasons why Pakistan can beat New Zealand in the 1st semi-final

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, November 9. While the Kiwis secured their semi-final berth by topping Group 1, Pakistan sneaked in at the last moment from Group 2 after South Africa stumbled against the Netherlands.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign got off to a disastrous start as they went down in their first two Super 12 matches. Babar Azam and Co. found themselves in a winning position against India before Virat Kohli snatched the game away from them. Still reeling under the defeat, they then came up with a shocking performance and succumbed to a one-run loss at the hands of Zimbabwe.

The 2009 champions opened their account with an unconvincing six-wicket win over the Netherlands before coming up with a superlative all-round effort to down the Proteas by 33 runs (D/L method). Pakistan then impressed in their must-win Super 12 match against Bangladesh as well to confirm their semi-final spot.

Entertainment is one reason why cricket fans always want to witness the unpredictable Pakistan team at the business end of tournaments.

In this feature, we look at three reasons why Babar and Co. could stun the Kiwis in the first semi-final.

#1 They have an incredibly talented bowling line-up

Shaheen Afridi has found form. Pic: Getty Images

New Zealand themselves may have a strong bowling line-up. But there has hardly been a Pakistan team in history that has possessed a weak bowling outfit.

In terms of experience, the Asian side may not be able to match their counterparts on Wednesday. However, when it comes to talent and skill, few teams have the ability to outdo Pakistan’s bowlers, especially in the fast-bowling department.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi was in the news for his fitness more than his performance in the first half of the Super 12. However, he has lifted himself incredibly in the last two games, in which he claimed a total of seven wickets. Afridi seems to be peaking at the right time, which is not good news for New Zealand.

Mohammad Wasim Jr has been a revelation. He has hardly given anything away, while also claiming a number of wickets. The young fast bowler’s accurate yorkers have made a deadly impact.

Haris Rauf has blown hot and cold, but Pakistan will back him to lift his performance on the big day. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan has also delivered match-winning performances with the ball.

#2 The unexpected rise of the middle order

Iftikhar Ahmed has scored two half-centuries. Pic: Getty Images

There were genuine concerns that Pakistan would struggle in the batting department if their prolific openers, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan, fail. The pair have had underwhelming campaigns with the bat, with the skipper, in particular, having a harrowing time. However, the Men in Green have somehow managed to find a way to swim out of trouble.

Iftikhar Ahmed, one of the many batters under the scanner in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022, has stood up to the challenge on the big stage. His 51 against India may have come in a losing cause, but it sent a strong message to the Pakistan dressing room as well as opponents - there is more to the batting line-up than Babar and Rizwan.

Iftikhar scored another half-century in the must-win clash against South Africa. This time, he ended up on the right side of the result. All-rounder Shadab chipped in with a fantastic 52 off 22 against the Proteas to turn the match on its head.

Last but not least, Fakhar Zaman’s injury has proved to be a blessing in disguise. The young Mohammad Haris has come in and made a huge difference with his flamboyance. His 18-ball 31 was a game-changing knock in the tight match against Bangladesh.

#3 Pakistan's unpredictability makes them dangerous

Babar Azam and co. can beat any team on a given day. Pic: Getty Images

The one thing you cannot predict about Pakistan is how they would turn up on a given day. With this side, form and history can be thrown out of the window. This unpredictability is what makes them dangerous as well as exasperating.

We have seen different shades of Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup as well. After their loss against Zimbabwe, they were written off by most of their own former players. However, deep inside they also knew that if there was a team in the tournament that could fight back from such a hopeless situation, it was Pakistan. Some of them have been in that situation in the past.

Hence, when Babar and his team rose like a phoenix against South Africa, there was more of a sense of deja vu than surprise.

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden, who is mentoring the Pakistan team at the World Cup, recently fired an indirect warning to New Zealand. He was heard telling the Pakistan players during a dressing room interaction:

“There will be no one in this world and this competition that would want to face us right now. Not one.”

The Kiwis will be well aware of what they will be up against at the SCG on Wednesday.

