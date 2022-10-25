T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during Australia's emphatic win over Sri Lanka 

Following their humbling defeat against New Zealand, Team Australia roared back with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. The encounter was played in Perth on Tuesday, October 25.

After putting Sri Lanka to bat first, the Australian bowlers restricted the opposition batters to 157/6 in the first innings.

While opener Pathum Nissanka struck at a rate of 88.9 during his 45-ball 40, Charith Asalanka (38* off 25 balls) did well to take his side to a modest total.

Chasing a tricky target of 158, the Kangaroos began slowly but Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis came all guns blazing to power their side to victory with 21 balls to spare. Stoinis was particularly brutal on the Lankan bowlers, clobbering four boundaries and six maximums during his quickfire knock of 59* from 18 balls.

The lopsided game saw a slew of records tumble and created. Let's take a look at three particular records that were broken over the course of the contest.

#3 For the first time in T20Is, Australia failed to score a single boundary in a powerplay

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

While the scorecard may reflect that Australia siezed the game by the scruff of the neck, it should be mentioned that the defending champions didn't have an auspicious start.

In fact, owing to some thrifty new-ball bowling by Sri Lanka, the Australian batters failed to hit even a single boundary in their powerplay. This was the first time the Aussies didn't manage to hit a four or a six in the first six overs of a T20I.

The first Australian boundary against Sri Lanka was scored by the bat of Mitchell Marsh, who pulled Wanindu Hasaranga for a four in the eighth over.

#2 Aaron Finch records the lowest strike rate by a batter in T20I innings (facing 40 balls or more)

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Despite remaining unbeaten the till the end, Australian skipper Aaron Finch struggled to find the timing throughout his stay.

The Aussie opener hit just a solitary six in his insipid knock of 31* from as many as 42 deliveries. His strike rate of 73.81 is now the lowest recorded by a batter after facing 40 balls or more in a T20I innings.

Previously, Tamim Iqbal struck at a rate of 80 (32 runs off 40) against Australia in 2007.

#1 Marcus Stoinis scores the fastest T20I half-century for Australia and the joint-second-fastest in T20 World Cups

Marcus Stoinis displayed some outlandish striking abilities and took a toll on the Lankan bowlers in the T20 World Cup clash on Tuesday. The mighty all-rounder made a mockery of the target at hand and smashed a match-winning 18-ball 59*.

He reached his second T20I half-century in 17 balls to become the fastest Australian to smash a T20I fifty. The 33-year old overtook David Warner and Glenn Maxwell's records, who took 18 deliveries to smash their fastest T20I half-centuries.

Stoinis also registered the joint-second fastest fifty (17 balls) in T20 World Cups. The Netherlands batter Stephan MyBurgh also hit it in as many deliveries against Ireland in 2014. India’s Yuvraj Singh is still at the top of the chart for his 12-ball fifty against England in 2007.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes