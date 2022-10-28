T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during India's plain sailing win over Netherlands 

In their second match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, India humbled the Netherlands by a large margin of 56 runs thanks to an all-around effort. The encounter was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, October 27.

India chose to bat first and had a sluggish start. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli batted conservatively and put up a stand of 73 runs in 56 balls after KL Rahul was out early. The Indian captain, who seemed uncomfortable the entire time, hit 53 runs off of 39 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli immediately took the game to the Netherlands and put on a stand of 95 runs in only 48 balls. The two successfully completed their half-centuries while remaining unbeaten, lifting India's total to 179/2. Suryakumar struck a flamboyant 51* in 25 balls, while Kohli hit his 62* off 44.

India didn't have to break a sweat in the second innings as they restricted the Dutch side to just 123-9. The Netherlands had no answers to the well-disciplined bowling from India.

All four of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets apiece as India went to the top of the Group 2 points table with two wins in two games.

The Rohit Sharma-led team broke and established a number of records on their way to a stunning victory. Let's look at three of those records that India created in their clash against the Netherlands in Sydney.

#3 Rohit Sharma now has the most sixes by an Indian in T20 World Cups

India v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

While he may have looked scratchy during his stay, Rohit Sharma managed to hit three sixes en route to his knock of 53 from 39 balls.

With his three lusty blows, the Indian skipper went past Yuvraj Singh's record of 33 sixes to become India's leading six-hitter at the T20 World Cups. Rohit has now struck 34 maximums in the 32 innings he has played in T20 World Cups so far.

The 35-year-old is also the only Indian to have played in all eight editions of the tournament.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar has now bowled the most maiden overs by an Indian in T20 cricket

India v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Following his lean patch with the ball prior to the T20 World Cup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has looked in great rhythm in the tournament so far, picking up three scalps in two games while leaking runs at an immaculate economy of just 4.43.

The wily right-armer has a knack for bowling thriftily, especially with the new ball, and he did put a lid on his scoring rate on Thursday as well.

Bhuvneshwar bowled terrifically and started his bowling spell with two consecutive maiden overs, which took his maiden overs tally in T20 cricket to 20.

This is now the most maiden overs an Indian has bowled in the shortest format of the game, surpassing Praveen Kumar's record of 19.

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the ongoing competition due to an injury, has also bowled 19 maiden overs in his T20 career.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav is now the leading T20I run-getter in 2022

India v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

In his usual exquisite manner, Suryakumar Yadav scored a quick-fire 25-ball 51* against the Netherlands.

When the Mumbai lad scored his first ten runs on Thursday, he became the leading run-getter in T20Is in 2022.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #netherlands #indvsned #t20worldcup Suryakumar Yadav won the “Player of the Match” for his spectacular knock against the Netherlands 🏏 Suryakumar Yadav won the “Player of the Match” for his spectacular knock against the Netherlands 🏏#India #netherlands #indvsned #t20worldcup https://t.co/HdAsOFnP1B

He leapfrogged Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s tally of 825 runs from 19 matches and moved to the number one position.

Having played 25 T20Is so far this year, Suryakumar has amassed 867 runs at an immaculate strike rate of 184.6. Following his game against Zimbabwe later on Thursday, Rizwan now stands at 839 runs.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes