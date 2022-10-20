T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that Rohit Sharma can break in the tournament

The preliminary round of the T20 World Cup 2022 is underway in Australia as eight teams are currently battling out for four available slots in Super 12.

One of the favorites in the competition, Team India will begin their campaign on October 23 when they go up against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.

The World Cup is one of the events where players have the opportunity to create a record or surpass their fellow cricketers to top the charts or rankings.

Rohit Sharma, who will be leading India at the T20 World Cup for the first time, is on the verge of breaking a few records and creating new ones himself.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: Rohit Sharma



#teamindia #indiancricketteam #t20worldcup Captain India is awaiting the World Cup challenge📸: Rohit Sharma Captain India is awaiting the World Cup challenge🔥🌟📸: Rohit Sharma#teamindia #indiancricketteam #t20worldcup https://t.co/qPljluXJDe

For starters, the Indian skipper needs just 169 more runs in the competition to become the leading run-getter at the T20 World Cups.

Rohit will begin the tournament with 847 runs in the T20 World Cup, while the current record is held by former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardene with 1016 runs.

On that note, let's take a look at the three other records that Rohit Sharma can break in the upcoming mega event.

#3 Rohit is on the verge of becoming the player with the most matches at the T20 World Cups

India v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

With 33 games played at the T20 World Cups, Rohit Sharma has the joint-most appearances by an Indian in the competition alongside MS Dhoni.

The T20 World Cup 2022 will mark a golden opportunity for Rohit to become the Indian with the most appearances in the marquee event. He also stands a great chance of becoming the player with the most matches at the T20 World Cups.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda T20 World Cups



#India #Bangladesh #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan are the ONLY two players to be a part of allT20 World Cups Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan are the ONLY two players to be a part of all 8️⃣ T20 World Cups 🌟🇮🇳🇧🇩#India #Bangladesh #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/n7qIHmFjFo

The current record for playing the most games in T20 World Cups is held by former opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, who has represented Sri Lanka 35 times in the tournament. Rohit needs to play just three more matches to go past Dilshan's record.

#2 Rohit can become the player with hundreds in ICC tournaments

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

While it may not be as easy to accomplish, if Rohit manages to notch up a century at the T20 World Cup 2022, he will become the player with the most tons in ICC tournaments.

Rohit has currently scored seven centuries in ICC tournaments - six in the 50-over World Cups and one in the 2013 Champions Trophy. This is the joint-most record alongside Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, and Chris Gayle.

It will be interesting to see whether Rohit reaches the three-figure mark and achieves a major personal milestone in the upcoming tournament.

#1 Rohit can become the Indian with most sixes at T20 World Cups

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India

The modern-day legend is also in contention to become the Indian with the most sixes in the T20 World Cups.

Rohit, who has smashed 31 maximums in his T20 World Cup career so far, needs to hit just three more sixes in this year's tournament to go past Yuvraj Singh's record of 33 sixes.

Given the reputation and talent Rohit possesses, it won't take long for him to be India's leading six-hitter at the T20 World Cups.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes