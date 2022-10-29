T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during New Zealand's emphatic win over Sri Lanka 

A comprehensive performance saw New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 65 runs in Match 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The game took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 29.

Batting first after winning the toss, the Kiwis rode on Glenn Phillips’ magnificent 104 off 64 balls to post 167/7. However, the Kane Williamson-led side endured a forgettable start, losing three wickets with just 15 runs on the board after four overs.

Phillips then took charge as he stitched together an 84-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell. Phillips, who survived a dropped catch early, brought up the second century of this year's tournament in style. He clobbered ten boundaries and four maximums during his match-winning knock of 104 from 63 balls.

In the second innings, Trent Boult was at his lethal best yet again as the Kiwi pacer wreaked havoc by picking up three of the top four Lankan batters. The Asia Cup champions were tottering at 8/4 after 3.3 overs and never really got going in their pursuit of 168 runs.

Although Bhanuka Rajapaksa and skipper Dasun Shanaka scored 34 and 35 runs, respectively, the target always appeared out of reach during their stints. Eventually, the BlackCaps recorded yet another sizable victory in the competition to strengthen their prospects of qualifying for the next stage.

The lopsided game saw several records tumble. For starters, Sri Lanka recorded 24/4 in the first six overs. This is now their lowest ever powerplay total in all editions of the T20 World Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at the other three records that were broken during New Zealand's plain sailing win over Sri Lanka.

#3 Trent Boult records his best T20I bowling figures

The left-arm pace of Trent Boult proved to be a menace for Sri Lanka as the quick bowler claimed three scalps in the powerplay. Off the last ball of his spell, Boult dismissed Dasun Shanaka to end the game with fabulous figures of 4/13.

This is now Boult's best bowling figures in T20 internationals, surpassing the 4/37 he took against India in Rajkot in 2017.

Boult's 4/13 is also the best bowling spell against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup. Previously, Ireland’s Alex Cusack took 4/18 in the 2009 edition.

#2 This is the first instance in T20 World Cup where the top three batters of both teams registered single-digit scores

This was the first T20 World Cup match where the top three batters of both teams got dismissed on a single-digit score. A unique feat to say the least.

Sri Lanka started the game with some terrific bowling, dismissing Finn Allen (1 off 3), Devon Conway (1 off 4) and Kane Williamson (8 off 13) inside the powerplay.

In the second innings, New Zealand too came out with a menacing bowling performance. Tim Southee bowled a wicket-maiden in the first over, picking up the wicket of opener Pathum Nissanka (0 off 5). In the next over, Trent Boult sent both Kusal Mendis (4 off 3) and Dhananjaya de Silva (0 off 3) packing.

#1 Glenn Phillips became the first player to score a T20 World Cup century while batting at No.4 or below

Kiwi middle-order dasher Glenn Phillips showcased why he is currently considered among the most special talents in T20 cricket when he notched up his second T20I ton on Saturday.

En route to his 104 off 64, Phillips set a major record by becoming the first player to ever hit a century in the T20 World Cup while batting at No. 4 or below.

Phillips came in to bat at No.4 following Conway's dismissal in the third over. The right-hander not only bailed his side out but played a special knock which propelled New Zealand to a winning total of 167-7.

