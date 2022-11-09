T20 World Cup 2022: 4 reasons why India should play Yuzvendra Chahal over Axar Patel in semi-final against England

Team India will play the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England, after topping Group 2 in the Super 12 stage courtesy of beating Zimbabwe by 71 runs. With most of the team in good form, India does not need to make any major changes ahead of the big game in Adelaide. However, one change that India should consider is replacing all-rounder Axar Patel with ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Former World No. 2 T20 bowler Chahal has been warming the bench since the very start of the tournament when India squared off against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Indian Team Management has preferred picking Axar Patel over the wrist-spinner, as the former, being an all-rounder, provided extra depth to the Indian batting line-up, coupled with the fact that he was the only left-handed batter in the team.

However, as India prepares to face England in the semi-finals on Thursday, several cricketing experts and fans are urging Chahal to be included in the playing XI as the Indian team attempts to replicate the magic of 2007.

The Indian Team has entered the semi-finals of the ICC World T20. [Pic Credit - Indian Cricket Team]

On that note, here are four reasons why India should pick Chahal over Axar Patel for their semi-final fixture against England.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal's excellent record against England

Chahal has a good record against England. [Pic Credits - Yuzvendra Chahal]

The leg-spinner has a brilliant record against England, who have traditionally struggled to pick the multiple variations he has up his sleeve. In 11 T20Is against England, Chahal has picked up 16 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 15.7 balls per wicket and an average of 21.12 runs per wicket. In the past, he has managed to keep the bold English batting line-up at bay with a decent economy of 8.04 RPO (runs per over). Yuzvendra Chahal has also recorded his T20 career's best figures of (4-0-25-6) against them.

#2 Axar Patel's poor performances in the tournament

Axar Patel has had a forgettable tournament so far. [Pic Credit - Akshar Patel]

Axar Patel had a poor game against Zimbabwe, while Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a quality spell and scalped three wickets. The left-arm off-spinner conceded 40 runs in 3.2 overs and picked up just the wicket of tailender Tendai Chatara.

With the exception of the match against the Netherlands, the spinner has allowed 67 runs in 5.2 overs against Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe, with an economy rate of 12.88 RPO and only one wicket. Even with the two opportunities he had with the bat, the all-rounder has disappointed, scoring just 2 and 7 runs against Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively.

Ashwin, on the other hand, has played crucial cameos for India against Pakistan and Bangladesh, which have proved to be the difference in these high-pressure games. Axar Patel hasn't really helped his case with his below-par performances so far, and Chahal might be a better option than him.

#3 Semi-final is in Adelaide

The semi-final between India and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval. [Pic Credit - ICC]

Australia is known for its pacy and bouncy wickets. However, Adelaide and Sydney have always offered something for the spinners and are perhaps the slowest pitch in the country. This was evident in the last match played on the ground between the Netherlands and South Africa.

The South African spinners took three of the four Dutch wickets in the first innings of the match, while their fearsome fast bowling unit was largely ineffective. Additionally, the dimensions of the ground will also suit Chahal as it has long straight boundaries and short square boundaries.

Yuzi, who likes tossing the ball and giving it a little bit of air, will enjoy an extra cushion of long straight boundaries as compared to Axar Patel who bowls a flat trajectory that can be lined up and hit along the Adelaide Oval's short square boundaries.

#4 Rishabh Pant bringing the left-handed batter's dimension to the team

Rishabh Pant was picked over Dinesh Karthik in the match against Zimbabwe. [Pic Credit - Rishabh Pant]

One of the main reasons for selecting Axar Patel over Chahal has been his ability with the bat and the absence of a left-handed batter in the Indian batting line-up.

Axar's batting, though, hasn't really been required throughout the tournament, and neither has he performed really well in the few chances he has gotten, as stated above. However, with the selection of Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik in their final Super 12 match against Zimbabwe, these issues were addressed immediately.

All in all, India will look at all their available options before the semi-final against England on Thursday, as they will be hoping to face Pakistan once again at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the finals.

