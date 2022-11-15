T20 World Cup 2022: 5 best batting performances in the tournament

England joined West Indies to become only the second side to win the T20 World Cup title more than once. Jos Buttler's side achieved the feat after trouncing Pakistan in the finals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13th).

After electing to bowl first, England restricted Pakistan to a miserly total of 137/8 before a half-century from Ben Stokes led them to glory. The Poms won by five wickets, and Sam Curran bagged the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Tournament award for his performances throughout.

The tournament as a whole witnessed some memorable moments throughout the month, including some of the best batting performances. On that note, let's take a look at the five best batting performances at the T20 World Cup 2022.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Pakistan

There's only one place to start on this list. Moments and occasions don't come any bigger than an India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup contest at the MCG. Chasing a target of 160, India were 7-1 when Virat Kohli walked in after KL Rahul's dismissal in the second over.

India soon found themselves in trouble at 31-4 after the powerplay with all the momentum in Pakistan's favor. Hardik Pandya, alongside the former Indian captain, steadied the ship for the side before taking the attack to their arch-rivals.

With 28 runs needed off 8 balls, the Men in Blue seemed down and out in the contest. This was the moment Kohli produced "that" six against Haris Rauf before finding another maximum off the final delivery of the penultimate over.

With 16 needed off the final over, Mohammad Nawaz couldn't hold his nerve as India managed to get over the line for an iconic four-wicket win. Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 balls.

#2 Glenn Phillips vs Sri Lanka

In a knock for the ages, Glenn Phillips put on a one-man show in New Zealand's match against Sri Lanka in the Super 12s. Batting first at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the Blackcaps were reeling at 15-3 after four overs.

With the top order failing miserably, Phillips stood ten feet tall, putting on Superman's cape to come to the rescue. The 25-year-old took his time to score 30 off 27 balls through the halfway stage of the innings.

He then unleashed on the Sri Lankan bowlers, recording his half-century in 40 balls. Phillips didn't look back after achieving that milestone, going on to convert it into an even bigger one.

The Kiwi all-rounder scored 54 runs in the next 24 balls he faced, eventually ending his innings with a century to his name and scoring 104 off 64 balls. He became the only player in T20 World Cup history to score a century batting at number four or below.

#3 Curtis Campher vs Scotland

Some would argue that Ireland punched above their weight at this year's T20 World Cup. The truth is, they have been taking steps in the right direction and are challenging the so-called bigger sides along the way too. Wins against the West Indies and England in this tournament are a testament to that fact.

However, Ireland's most crucial win came in the game against Scotland in the first round of the T20 World Cup 2022. In a do-or-die encounter chasing a target of 177, Ireland lost both their openers at 29-2.

The run chase looked well and truly beyond them when they found themselves at 61-4 with Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker back in the hut. However, a new hero emerged from the shadows to get the Irish side over the line in a historic fashion.

With 112 runs required off the last 10 overs, Curtis Campher and George Dockrell took on the responsibility of trying and getting their side close to the finish line. Campher in particular put in a match-winning performance, scoring an unbeaten 72 off 32 deliveries to help Ireland to a six-wicket win.

#4 Alex Hales vs India

After missing out on a number of major tournaments previously, Alex Hales finally had his time under the sun in this year's T20 World Cup. The England opener returned to the side and immediately made his presence felt at the top of the order, scoring the bulk of runs alongside his captain, Jos Buttler.

Hales, however, saved his best performance for what could have been England's sternest test, and he made that look like a piece of cake. In the semi-finals against India, the eventual champions were set a target of 169.

The giant opening batter dismantled the Indian bowling unit piece by piece with surgical precision. He took the attack to India from ball one and never took the foot of the pedal.

The 33-year-old scored his half-century in 28 balls before eventually ending his innings unbeaten on 86 off 47 balls. He won the Player of the Match award in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup as he stitched together a massive unbeaten opening stand of 170 alongside his captain.

#5 Rilee Rossouw vs Bangladesh (the highest score of the T20 World Cup)

South Africa might have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup in appalling fashion but there were still a few positives for the side to take from their campaign. None bigger than the return of Rilee Rossouw, who smashed a belligerent century against Bangladesh.

Temba Bavuma's side were batting first in this contest at the SCG. After losing their captain in the first over, the Proteas blazed away to a total of 205 at the end of the 20 overs. Much of it was down to the 168-run partnership between the two southpaws, Quinton de Kock and Rossouw.

Rossouw in particular was on an absolute roll against a Bangladesh bowling unit that looked clueless against him. He scored his fifty in thirty balls before flicking a switch to end his innings with 109 off 56 deliveries.

That stands as the highest score in the tournament this year and helped South Africa claim a massive 104-run victory. Unsurprisingly, Rossouw won the Player of the Match award for his performance.

