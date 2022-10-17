T20 World Cup 2022: 5 cricketers who played U-19 WC and T20 WC for 2 different countries

T20 World Cup is the greatest T20I tournament on earth. It is the dream of almost every professional cricketer to represent his nation in the showpiece event at least once in their careers.

Before playing international cricket at the senior level, the cricketers need to prove themselves at the U-19 level. Several superstars like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and others first played in the U-19 World Cup and then represented their nations at the senior level.

While the aforementioned names played for the same team in the U-19 World Cup and the T20 World Cup, here's a list of five cricketers who represented two different nations in these tournaments.

#1 Netherlands' T20 World Cup 2022 squad member Roelof van der Merwe

Roelof van der Merwe has played for both South Africa and Netherlands (Image: Getty)

Veteran all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe is one of the oldest players participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He is a member of the Netherlands squad for the ongoing mega event.

Many fans would know that van der Merwe played for his home country South Africa in the initial phases of his career. He donned the Proteas jersey in the 2004 U-19 World Cup, scalping three wickets and scoring 129 runs in five matches.

He played a few matches for South Africa at the senior level before gaining a Dutch passport in 2015.

#2 Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir played for Pakistan in the 1998 U-19 World Cup. However, he could not make it to the senior Pakistan team. A few years later, he moved to South Africa and then represented the Proteas at the international level.

Tahir played for South Africa in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the T20 WC. He had a successful campaign in 2014, while finishing with 12 wickets in five games at an economy of 6.55.

#3 Craig Kieswetter

Craig Kieswetter played for England in the 2010 edition of the mega event (Image: Getty)

Former England wicketkeeper Craig Kieswetter was a part of the nation's 2010 T20 World Cup winning team. In fact, he was the Player of the Match in the final against Australia. Kieswetter's knock of 63 off 49 helped the Three Lions to bag their first ICC title.

Just four years before winning the title with England, Kieswetter had played for South Africa in the 2006 U-19 World Cup.

#4 Grant Elliott

Grant Elliott is regarded as one of the best all-rounders for New Zealand (Image: Getty)

Former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Elliott donned the Blackcaps jersey in the 2016 T20 World Cup. He scored 27 runs and took three wickets for New Zealand in that competition.

Elliott played for South Africa in the 1998 U-19 World Cup. Interestingly, in the 2015 World Cup semifinals, he played a game-changing knock for New Zealand against South Africa.

#5 Eoin Morgan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan led the English squad in the 2016 and 2021 editions of the T20 World Cup. Under his leadership, England finished runners-up in 2016.

Morgan played two U-19 World Cups for Ireland in 2004 and 2006. He made the switch to England a few years later and lifted the T20 World Cup title with the English team in 2010.

