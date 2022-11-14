T20 World Cup 2022: "Adil Rashid fooled Babar Azam, he got completely exposed" - Danish Kaneria critical of Pakistan captain's batting performance in final 

Danish Kaneria feels Pakistan captain Babar Azam cannot be termed a "world-class" batter, considering that he has struggled against leg spinners of late.

He pointed out how England's Adil Rashid bamboozled Babar in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday, November 13. The former cricketer suggested that the Men in Green skipper was unable to pick the googly from the bowler's hand, making it evident that he struggles against leg spinners.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the final, he remarked:

"I don't think someone who can't read a spinner can be called a world-class batter. Adil Rashid fooled Babar Azam by bowling a big googly after having bowled a number of leg breaks. How could he not read it from the hand? While he is up there in the ICC rankings and a lot of people are in awe of his batting, he got completely exposed today."

Notably, Babar was undone by Rashid's googly in the 12th over of the Pakistani innings. Expecting a leg break, he attempted to play the cut shot. However, the bowler was a step ahead as he dished out a perfect googly to win the battle against the star batter, dismissing him caught and bowled.

"I would like to salute Shaheen Afridi" - Danish Kaneria lauds Pakistan's fast bowling spearhead

Kaneria reserved high praise for Shaheen Afridi for his inspired spells at the T20 World Cup 2022. He noted that the speedster was able to make a stunning comeback despite returning from a serious knee injury.

The 41-year-old highlighted that while Afridi worked tirelessly throughout the tournament, he was injured once again during the summit clash. He added that he was deeply saddened to see the youngster in pain:

"I would like to salute Shaheen Afridi. It is commendable the way he has worked so hard to make such a wonderful comeback. It's never easy for a fast bowler to return from a knee injury. But he gave it his all throughout the tournament. It was really sad to see him break down in this game. I hope it is not a very serious injury."

Afridi hurt his knee while completing a catch during the 13th over of England's run chase. When the bowler returned for his second spell, he bowled just one ball before limping off the field.

The left-armer from Pakistan had a brilliant start with the ball, picking up the wicket of Alex Hales in the very first over. However, it was England who ultimately emerged victorious, chasing down Pakistan's 138-run target with an over and five wickets to spare.

Poll : 0 votes