T20 World Cup 2022: "Bowled his 19th over in his first and second over" - Twitterati target India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar for costly spell with new ball vs England

Team India's senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was taken to the cleaners by the England batters in the powerplay during the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10.
England's run chase got off to a bumper start, with Jos Buttler scoring 12 runs off Bhuvneshwar's very first over. The right-armer failed to bounce back after the early onslaught, conceding 13 runs in his ensuing over.
While the 32-year-old has been skipper Rohit Sharma's go-to option with the new ball, he failed to make an impact against England, going for 25 runs from his first two overs in the crucial tie.
Bhuvneshwar has had a decent campaign so far in the showpiece T20 event. While he has managed just four wickets in five matches, he has an impressive economy rate of 6.16 to his name.
Jos Buttler and Alex Hales propel England into pole position against India
England won the toss and elected to field first at the Adelaide Oval. For the Men in Blue, Hardik Pandya (63) and Virat Kohli (50) proved to be the top performers with the bat, slamming fine half-centuries in the knockout clash.
Team India ultimately finished with 168/6 in 20 overs. England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales came out with all guns blazing, taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners right from the start.
Buttler and Co. accumulated 63 runs from their first six overs without losing a single wicket. The two continued their power-hitting even after the powerplay overs, with Hales completing his half-century in the eighth over.
The winner of this encounter will join Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The summit clash is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.
