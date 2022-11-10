T20 World Cup 2022: "Bowled his 19th over in his first and second over" - Twitterati target India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar for costly spell with new ball vs England

Team India's senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was taken to the cleaners by the England batters in the powerplay during the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10.

England's run chase got off to a bumper start, with Jos Buttler scoring 12 runs off Bhuvneshwar's very first over. The right-armer failed to bounce back after the early onslaught, conceding 13 runs in his ensuing over.

While the 32-year-old has been skipper Rohit Sharma's go-to option with the new ball, he failed to make an impact against England, going for 25 runs from his first two overs in the crucial tie.

A number of fans took to social media, targeting Bhvuneshwar for his underwhelming performance in the crunch situation. Here are some of the reactions:

Nylon String @ReachinExile @mufaddal_vohra Bhuvneshwar kumar bowled his 19th over in his first and second over. Legend! @mufaddal_vohra Bhuvneshwar kumar bowled his 19th over in his first and second over. Legend!

Shy Baba™ @Dhruv_Axom Bhuvneshwar Kumar's days in ICT is over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's days in ICT is over.

𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐥❥ @IamWaseem6 @MichaelVaughan Bhuvneshwar Kumar is named as the senior and frontline bowler of India. This is good enough to let you know the low quality of indian bowlers. #T20WorldCup @MichaelVaughan Bhuvneshwar Kumar is named as the senior and frontline bowler of India. This is good enough to let you know the low quality of indian bowlers. #T20WorldCup

nilesh @nile_05 Ye swing khatam hote hi Bhuvneshwar Kumar depression me kyu chala jata hai? #INDvsENG Ye swing khatam hote hi Bhuvneshwar Kumar depression me kyu chala jata hai? #INDvsENG

Aayush Kumar @AayushK48642093 when it comes to perform at crucial junctions.

Disappointment all around.

#INDvsENG

#T20worldcup22

#Bhubaneswar Bhuvneshwar kumar is the greatest disappointmentwhen it comes to perform at crucial junctions.Disappointment all around. Bhuvneshwar kumar is the greatest disappointment 😞 when it comes to perform at crucial junctions.Disappointment all around.#INDvsENG #T20worldcup22 #Bhubaneswar

Hasan Shabbir @professor_hasan Bhuvneshwar Kumar miserably failed in power play. Starting from Ball No. 1 #INDvsBAN Bhuvneshwar Kumar miserably failed in power play. Starting from Ball No. 1 #INDvsBAN

👌⭐👑 @superking1815 #INDvsENG #T20WorldCup

Umpires when Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bowling

Bhuvi 🥲 Umpires when Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bowlingBhuvi 🥲 #INDvsENG #T20WorldCupUmpires when Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bowlingBhuvi 🥲 https://t.co/H6rMzvi7Rp

Vishal S S Mehra @weshalltalkcric Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again under pressure underperforms Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again under pressure underperforms

Deepansh @deepansh_65 Bhuvneshwar Kumar is playing with 200 strike rate Bhuvneshwar Kumar is playing with 200 strike rate

Eddie @eddieghildiyal Bhuvneshwar Kumar, what a bowler he is trying hard to give away the match to England #INDvsENG Bhuvneshwar Kumar, what a bowler he is trying hard to give away the match to England #INDvsENG

S A H I L 🇮🇳 @BornAkkian Bhuvneshwar Kumar looks soo hopeless & helpless Bhuvneshwar Kumar looks soo hopeless & helpless

Childhood Crush @speaksarcasm_ Aaj bhuvneshwar Kumar ko kya ho gaya hai? Aaj bhuvneshwar Kumar ko kya ho gaya hai?

Harshkhatwa @harshkhatwa Bhuvneshwar Kumar aaj apne original form mai #INDvENG Bhuvneshwar Kumar aaj apne original form mai #INDvENG

Chandannx @Chandannx7436 🏻 #INDvENG

#WorldCup

2022 Yaar Bhuvneshwar Kumar ne toh pahle hi 19th over daal diya... #WorldCup 2022 Yaar Bhuvneshwar Kumar ne toh pahle hi 19th over daal diya... 😂🙌🏻 #INDvENG #WorldCup #WorldCup2022

Bhuvneshwar has had a decent campaign so far in the showpiece T20 event. While he has managed just four wickets in five matches, he has an impressive economy rate of 6.16 to his name.

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales propel England into pole position against India

England won the toss and elected to field first at the Adelaide Oval. For the Men in Blue, Hardik Pandya (63) and Virat Kohli (50) proved to be the top performers with the bat, slamming fine half-centuries in the knockout clash.

Team India ultimately finished with 168/6 in 20 overs. England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales came out with all guns blazing, taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners right from the start.

Buttler and Co. accumulated 63 runs from their first six overs without losing a single wicket. The two continued their power-hitting even after the powerplay overs, with Hales completing his half-century in the eighth over.

The winner of this encounter will join Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The summit clash is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov? IND ENG 872 votes