 T20 World Cup 2022: "He will be a threat if he plays" - Nasser Hussain believes Rishabh Pant's inclusion make Team India even more formidable 

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain feels that Team India will be strengthened by Rishabh Pant's inclusion in the playing XI.

The Delhi-born wicketkeeper replaced Dinesh Karthik in the team's final Super 12 encounter against Zimbabwe, and initial signs show that he will retain his place for the upcoming semi-final contest against England.

Pant has been cast as a backup option ever since the veteran wicketkeeper's comeback. Karthik's expertise and credibility in the finishing role as well as Hardik Pandya's more evolved role up the batting order has kept Pant on the sidelines in the shortest format.

However, with Karthik not being at his best in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Pant's inclusion is justified to an extent. The prospect of having a left-handed batter against a leg-spinner is also invaluable.

It is this match-up that Hussain feels will be key at the Adelaide Oval. While speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, the former England skipper said:

"India may even get stronger because there are rumors that Rishabh Pant might come in. Obviously, DK is one of the all-time players to play for India, but Pant's record against England is phenomenal, he plays Adil Rashid very well and is very good square of the wicket. So, Pant will be a threat if he plays."

Pant did not make a fruitful return to the international stage after being dismissed for three against Zimbabwe, courtesy of a sensational catch by Ryan Burl. Despite a poor outing, head coach Rahul Dravid backed the youngster ahead of the semi-final clash.

"India have a formidable line-up, but only two of them are in form" - Nasser Hussain

Team India overcame the ghosts of the infamous T20 World Cup 2021 campaign by qualifying for the semi-finals of the ongoing edition in Australia. However, their journey into the knockouts has not been a smooth sail by any means.

The Men in Blue secured their first two points with a last-gasp win over Pakistan while they had to overcome a stern challenge from Bangladesh as well.

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 Amazing atmosphere, nail biting finish and a fantastic win. Onto the next one. Amazing atmosphere, nail biting finish and a fantastic win. Onto the next one. 🇮🇳💯 https://t.co/Wua8ntdTrZ

Noting that the Rohit Sharma-led side are definitely not invincible by any means, Hussain said:

"India have a formidable line-up, but only two of them are in form at the moment and they lost to South Africa as well."

Hussain added:

"They only just got over the line against Pakistan, so they definitely can be beaten."

Former England skipper Michael Atherton noted how the evolved relationship dynamics among players across opposing camps make an impact. With constant interaction, while playing for various franchise tournaments around the world, players are familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of their peers and foes. He said:

"I'm routinely made aware of the fact that how close the players are in opposing teams. Often you see them at the end of the game, after the presentation and everything, you see little groups standing around."

India will lock horns with England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10, at the Adelaide Oval.

Will Rishabh Pant feature in Team India's playing XI against England? Let us know what you think.

