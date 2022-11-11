T20 World Cup 2022: "I don't know if he will be coach after that" - Former India cricketer shares his opinion on Rahul Dravid's tenure as Indian cricket team coach

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa believes that Rahul Dravid may not be the head coach of the national team following the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Uthappa has hinted that the batting legend might not be at the helm of the side for the next edition of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in 2024.

He explained:

"We don't know if Rahul Dravid will be the coach in 2024 or if someone else will be there in his place, and how the mindset is going to be if there is a new coach. If I am not wrong, his tenure ends with the 50-over World Cup. I don't know if he is going to be the coach after that."

Notably, Dravid was appointed the head coach of Team India last year in November. While the Men in Blue have performed admirably under him in the bilateral series, their underwhelming performances in the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 World Cup 2022 have not been well received by many fans.

The Rohit Sharma-led side were the only team to reach the semi-finals with four wins to their name in the group stage of the ongoing ICC event. However, they were unable to replicate the same success in the knockout fixture, suffering a 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-finals.

"We have definitely struggled at the World Cups" - Kiran More on Team India succumbing in ICC events

During the discussion, Kiran More, who was a part of the panel, highlighted how India are on the right track in terms of process, giving chances to youngsters for their forthcoming assignments.

The former wicketkeeper pointed out that while the side have done tremendously well across formats in recent years, their performances at the World Cups tell a different story. He, however, emphasized that the team's future is bright, with many newer players expected to come in.

More said:

"The future is surely bright. We must note that we were eliminated after playing in the semi-finals. Overall, we have always done well in all three formats. Yes, we have definitely struggled at the World Cups.

"But the process has been going on for a while now. There have been a lot of India 'A' tours and a lot of young players are going for the New Zealand tour."

BCCI @BCCI NEWS: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for India’s upcoming series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. NEWS: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for India’s upcoming series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. 🚨NEWS: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for India’s upcoming series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Team India stars are set to tour New Zealand for three T20Is and as many ODIs later this month. Talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the T20 team, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the 50-over side.

