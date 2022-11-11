T20 World Cup 2022: [In Pictures] Highs and lows from Team India’s campaign

Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 journey came to a rather abrupt end as they were bulldozed by 10 wickets in the second semi-final against England in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10. In what was a forgettable performance, the Men in Blue batted first and put up 168/6 on the board. England, however, chased down the target in 16 overs without losing a single wicket.
The loss on Thursday extended Team India’s hunt for an ICC title, which they last won when they lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013. India had a good run in the Super 12 round, winning four of their five games. They beat Pakistan, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe, with their only loss coming against South Africa. England, however, exposed their weaknesses in quite a brutal manner.
Looking back at Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were outstanding with the bat. While the former smashed 296 runs in six matches at an average of 98.67 and a strike rate of 136.41, Suryakumar lived up to all the hype around him. He clobbered 239 runs at an average of 59.75 and a stupendous strike rate of 189.68.
We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. https://t.co/l5NHYMZXPA
With the ball, young left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was a revelation. He claimed 10 wickets in six games and made an impact both at the start and at the death. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami were also impressive before faltering in the semi-finals. All-rounder Hardik Pandya continued to grow in stature, making key contributions with bat and ball.
On the flip side, openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul led the team down with extremely poor batting efforts. In the spin department, both Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel lacked bite. The Men in Blue also missed Ravindra Jadeja in the field as Team India made quite a few glaring errors.
Hurtful loss. Forever grateful to our fans who create electrifying atmosphere, no matter where we play. Thankful for the undying support for each other, proud of the hardwork put in by this team &support staff. Proud to play for my country We will reflect &come back stronger!
