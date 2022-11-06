T20 World Cup 2022: India Player Ratings vs Zimbabwe as Men in Blue book semi-final date against England with thumping win

Team India coasted to a 71-run win over Zimbabwe at the MCG on Sunday, November 6 to book their spot in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Batting first, India relied on fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav to take them to an above-par 186/5. Zimbabwe lost five wickets before the 40-run mark and managed only 115 despite a recovery of sorts in the middle overs.

Here are India's player ratings from their T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter against Zimbabwe.

T20 World Cup 2022: Rahul, SKY shine; Rohit, Axar disappoint for Team India

KL Rahul: 8/10

Despite playing out another maiden in the first over, Rahul recovered well to notch up his second fifty on the trot. He got out just after the milestone for the second game running as well, though. India will hope that he carries his form into the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma: 3/10

Rohit disappointed with the bat once again, finding a fielder in the deep despite middling the pull. The mode of dismissal has become all too common for the Team India skipper, whose form is a major concern right now.

Virat Kohli: 6.5/10

Kohli was positive during his stay at the crease but barely managed to score above a run a ball owing to a significant deceleration in the second half of his innings. He was out trying to clear the straight boundary off the back foot, this time off a spinner. The former skipper plucked a good catch off the first ball of Zimbabwe's innings.

Suryakumar Yadav: 9.5/10

Suryakumar was batting on a different planet, as always. He made an unbeaten 25-ball 61 that featured some obscene shots, accelerating with scary ease at the death. What would India do without him?

Hardik Pandya: 7/10

Hardik struggled to up the tempo with the bat against Zimbabwe as well, managing 18 off 18 before slicing a wide full-toss to short third. He picked up two wickets in three tidy overs.

Rishabh Pant: 2/10

Given a game ahead of the final four, Pant failed to make the most of the opportunity. Ryan Burl took a good catch in the deep as the young keeper tried to take on Sean Williams. He made some diving stops with the gloves on.

Axar Patel: 2/10

Axar endured a tough outing with the ball, with his 3.2 overs costing a whopping 40 runs. He scalped the final Zimbabwe wicket to fall, but the left-arm spinner was easily taken for runs throughout his spell.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 8/10

Bhuvneshwar's opening spell set the tone in the powerplay. He started off with a wicket maiden and conceded only 11 runs in his three overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 8/10

Ashwin's first two overs weren't great as he was hit for a few boundaries, but he recovered well. The off-spinner added three more left-handers to his collection and finished with 3/22 in four overs.

Arshdeep Singh: 8/10

Like Bhuvneshwar, Arshdeep was lethal with the new ball as he swung the ball both ways. The left-armer had to bowl only two overs, in which he conceded nine runs and castled Regis Chakabva.

Mohammad Shami: 8/10

Shami, too, had only two overs to bowl. He scalped two wickets to build on the pressure created by Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep.

