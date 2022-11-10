T20 World Cup 2022: India's 3 highest run-scorers against England in T20Is

India will take on England in the second semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Thursday, November 10, and it's set to be a blockbuster battle between perhaps the two best batting line-ups in the tournament. Both teams are missing key bowlers due to injuries and have been carried by a few in-form batters.

Eoin Morgan's England were the pioneers of the ultra-aggressive brand of T20I batting and Jos Buttler has only taken that forward. India, like many other teams, learned from them. Although Rohit Sharma and Co.'s system isn't fully developed, they have shown glimpses of what they can achieve when everyone fires together.

India will need something similar to beat this England side. Below, we'll take a look at the three of their batters who've enjoyed particular success against the English in the shortest format. They will be most relied upon when push comes to shove in the high-pressure semi-final clash.

#1 Virat Kohli

As is now expected from him in this format, Virat Kohli is India's highest run-getter against England in T20Is. He has scored 589 runs, including four half-centuries, from 19 matches at an average of 39.26, and a strike rate of 136.66.

Although he has much better stats against other teams, Kohli is second on the list of overall run-scorers versus England, only behind Australia's Aaron Finch. He played his first match against England as early as August 2011 but only scored one half-century (66 off 41 at Edgbaston in 2014) in his first 13 innings.

In the last six matches, he has three half-centuries, all unbeaten, and three low scores: 73* (49), 77* (46), one (five), 80* (52), one (three), and 11 (six), respectively. The former skipper is the team's in-form batter and the top run-getter so far this year. Adelaide is one of his favorite venues and the T20 World Cup semi-finals have always brought out the best in him as well.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma is India's second-highest run-scorer against England with 383 runs. Although behind Kohli on runs and average (34.81), Rohit has played five fewer games against England and also has a better strike rate of 143.44. He has two fifties and is also one of the eight batters to score a hundred against England in T20Is.

The knock, an unbeaten 100 off 56 balls, came in Bristol in 2018 as India made light work of a 199-run target, chasing it in 18.4 overs. The 35-year-old has been far from his best in this tournament so far. Given his responsibilities in ODIs and Tests as captain, Rohit will want to end the tournament on a high.

A match-winning captain's innings here will shine brilliantly in his glorious career.

#3 MS Dhoni

The third on the list is also a former captain. MS Dhoni, who played 98 T20Is, 14 of which came against England. He had a chance to bat in 12 of those, scoring 296 runs at a brilliant average of 49.33 and a strike rate of 133.94.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter usually played the finishers' role over the last few overs and thus remained unbeaten in half of those 12 innings. His only half-century against England came in Bengaluru in 2017 - 56 off 36 as India posted 202/6.

He played his last T20I against England in Bristol in 2018. Now retired, Dhoni will be seen in action for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

