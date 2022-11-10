T20 World Cup 2022: India's 3 highest wicket-takers against England

India and England's journey to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, despite missing two of their first-choice bowlers each, has been remarkable.

Both teams played outside their comfort zone. Rohit Sharma and Co. replaced Jasprit Bumrah with Mohammed Shami, who had not featured in a T20I in almost a year, and Ravindra Jadeja with Ravichandran Ashwin.

England used Sam Curran, who came up as a new-ball bowler, at the death in Jofra Archer's absence and put faith in Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to get them early wickets in the powerplay, something which injured Reece Topley used to do.

Although the second semi-final at Adelaide is likely to be a contest between the two batting lineups, how the bowlers hold their nerves in crucial moments will matter a lot as well.

Below, we'll look at three Indian bowlers who've done well against England in the shortest format.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is in the World Cup squad but hasn't played a game yet, is India's best bowler against England in T20Is. The out-of-favor leg-spinner has picked up 16 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 21.12. He has gone wicketless only twice against them and enjoys a decent economy rate of 8.05.

Chahal's best figures in T20Is also came against the Englishmen. Playing at his former IPL home, the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the leggie scalped six wickets for 25 runs in four overs to help reduce England from 119/2 to 127/10. The 32-year-old is also the joint-third-highest wicket-taker against England in the world.

Rohit has preferred the defensive option of Ashwin so far in the T20 World Cup in Australia, given he also provides a batting cushion. But it won't be a bad idea to throw in Chahal against one of his favorite opponents, especially when Adelaide has been the most spin-favoring ground in the tournament so far.

#2 Hardik Pandya

With 14 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 22, Hardik Pandya is the world's fourth-highest and India's second-highest wicket-taker against England in the shortest format.

The all-rounder has two four-wicket-hauls in T20Is, with both coming against England - 4/32 in Bristol in 2018 to take down the entire English middle order and 4/33 in Southampton this year to make a statement comeback.

Pandya has taken at least one wicket in his last four matches against England. The conditions at Adelaide for the semi-final - possible two-paced-bounce and some grip for slower ones - will suit him slightly as well.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India's leader of the bowling attack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has nine wickets from as many T20Is against England. Although an average of 21.11 is decent, Kumar has been superbly frugal against England, conceding only 6.44 runs every over.

Without Bumrah, India have relied on Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh for wickets in the powerplay. Adelaide might offer some swing in the first couple of overs and the 32-year-old could be critical to getting England openers Jos Buttler (gotten out five times in 30 balls against Bhuvneshwar) and Alex Hales out.

