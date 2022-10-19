T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting England's 3 highest run-scorers

The first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has kicked off in spectacular fashion. England are, once again, among the favorites to win the event this year. They have a well-rounded squad and will start their campaign on the back of a series T20I win against hosts Australia.

The English batting especially looks formidable, with the likes of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler providing great firepower. It's a batting order that can't be contained on their good day. Players like Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, and others in the line-up as well. It's hard to predict which batter will emerge as England's star performer this time.

However, we can make a guess based on the track record and current form. So, let's look at the three best contenders to be the highest run-scorers for the Three Lions in the T20 WC 2022.

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is among the most dangerous batsmen in limited-overs cricket

Jos Buttler was appointed England's new white-ball captain following Eoin Morgan's retirement from international cricket earlier this year.

Buttler's quality is well known. He was England's highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup last year and fourth overall. Buttler scored 269 runs in 6 matches at a stunning average of 89.66 and a strike rate of 151.12. In fact, he was the only player who notched up a century in that tournament (101 vs Sri Lanka).

The wicketkeeper-batter is in a rich vein of form and was adjudged the Player of the Series in the three-match T20I series vs Australia with 150 runs.

#2 Dawid Malan

Australia v England - T20I Series: Game 2

Dawid Malan rarely gets sufficient credit for his contributions.

He was impressive in the recently concluded series against Australia, smashing 82 from 49 deliveries in the second T20I to seal the series win for his side. Considering the English team were reeling at 54-4 in the ninth over of the fixture, it is a testament to Malan's talent as a matchwinner.

The 35-year-old mostly plays the anchor role at No.3 in a side rife with power hitters but is also capable of scoring quick runs.

Dawid Malan holds the record for the fastest player to 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

#3 Alex Hales

Pakistan v England - 7th IT20

Alex Hales earned a national recall after being out of the squad for three years. He was named in the 15-men touring party for the T20 World Cup as Jonny Bairstow’s replacement, who injured his ankle while playing golf.

Hales is a hard-hitting batter and once he gets going, there's little the opposition can do except watch him play those exquisite shots. In the 1st T20I against Australia, he scored 84 runs off 51 balls showing no signs of rustiness before the World Cup.

Hales is one of the four centurions for England in the T20Is. He is a robust opener and attempts to go big from the word go. The 33-year-old will be eager to prove his mettle after being on the sidelines for a long period of time.

England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

