T20 World Cup 2022: Top 3 players who might be playing their last ICC tournament 

The preliminary round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has been completed. Zimbabwe, Ireland, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands are the four nations that have booked their places in the Super 12s. On Sunday (October 23), the opening game of the main tournament will be played between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney.

The excitement for the ICC T20 World Cup is palpable. After all, it's the tournament where all of the best players from across the world compete for the ultimate T20I trophy.

While this year's tournament will be the eighth edition, the next one will be played in 2024 in the West Indies and the US. In between the two T20 World Cups, there will be another marquee event in the 50-over World Cup, which will be held in India next year in 2023.

ICC @ICC



The Super 12 phase begins tomorrow at the



Check the updated fixtures here 🏻 bit.ly/3SfElSr 12 teams, 1 winnerThe Super 12 phase begins tomorrow at the #T20WorldCup after Zimbabwe and Ireland make it as the last two teams on Day 6 of the tournament!Check the updated fixtures here 12 teams, 1 winner 🏆The Super 12 phase begins tomorrow at the #T20WorldCup after Zimbabwe and Ireland make it as the last two teams on Day 6 of the tournament!Check the updated fixtures here 👉🏻 bit.ly/3SfElSr https://t.co/tuJENp6tf3

Given the number of veterans competing in this year's ICC T20 World Cup, there is a good probability that some players will step away from the game. As a result, this could be the last world event for many of them.

With the rise of domestic leagues and major ICC events in other formats fast approaching, we take a look at the top three players who might be playing in their last ICC tournament.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 3

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India's most experienced pacer at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has been one of the best new-ball T20 bowlers in recent times.

While the Meerut-born pacer has over 220 international caps for India so far, he isn't part of the Indian ODI and Test setup currently. Hence, it is unlikely that he will be in the running for a spot in the Indian team for the 50-over World Cup next year.

The 32-year-old's chances of making the cut for the next T20 World Cup 2024 are slim as he has struggled with frequent injuries in the recent past.

Moreover, with several young pacers coming through the ranks, including Deepak Chahar, who is a natural swing bowler, India are bound to move past Bhuvneshwar in the near future.

#2 Aaron Finch (Australia)

Australia v England - T20I Series: Game 3

Current Aussie T20I skipper Aaron Finch has been one of the greatest servants for Australia in modern-day cricket.

Finch has over 250 international appearances across formats. He was part of Australia's 2015 World Cup triumph before leading them to their maiden T20I silverware last year in the UAE.

However, Finch, who is on the wrong side of 35, has already announced his retirement from ODIs, and he will likely do the same with T20I cricket as well following the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Finch, who will lead a strong team in this year's T20 World Cup, will hope to cap off his cricketing career with another triumph, this time at home.

#1 Dinesh Karthik (India)

Northamptonshire v India - T20 Tour Match

First things first, Dinesh Karthik did an outstanding job by performing well in this year's IPL, which led to his return to the Indian T20I side.

However, at the age of 37, the veteran wicketkeeper is the oldest player at the T20 World Cup 2022. The marquee tournament is expected to be his last pursuit on the international stage.

It would be quite painful to lose Karthik as he's been in the scheme of things since the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup. Indian supporters will be hoping for the Men in Blue to have a good campaign in this year's competition and a smooth transition to youth.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes